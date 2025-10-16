Pokemon Legends: Z-A’s Mega Shards Explained (and What to Use Them for)

In Pokemon Legends: Z-A, you get thrown into the story from the very moment you step off the train. Your rival guides you through your first hour or so in Lumiose City, and they will explain a good number of things along the way. The early-game time is pretty clearly a tutorial, and you’ll only be able to go where your new friend tells you to for a while. This is how you’ll learn about Wild Zones and Battle Zones. It’s also how you’ll first encounter Mega Crystals, which can be shattered to get Mega Shards. But though you find them early on, the true purpose of collecting Mega Shards in Pokemon Legends: Z-A isn’t immediately clear.

Mega Crystals are both plentiful and easy to spot in Lumiose City. They are clusters of rock-like formations and pink shards, and are described as collections of Mega Energy. These formations are clearly linked to a concerning new phenomenon of Rogue Mega Evolution, and you’re asked to help destroy them when you see them. When you do, you’ll receive some Mega Shards in your inventory, and your Pokemon will get a bit of XP. But while it’s nice to grab some extra XP and clean up the city, that’s not the only reason to collect Mega Shards.

Where to Exchange Mega Shards in Pokemon Legends: Z-A

Screenshot by ComicBook

When you break your first cluster of Mega Shards, your rival will casually remark that some people collect them. But beyond that, it’ll take some time before you know where you can turn them in to get useful items. Rest assured, you can make good use of your Mega Shards when the time comes. I suggest gathering them up as you explore, since they’ll come in handy eventually. To get Mega Shards, just have your Pokemon attack the clusters to break them up. Any move that would deal damage should break up the clusters and gain you a few Mega Shards for your collection.

To exchange Mega Shards, you’ll need to reach a key point in the story. Once you gain access to the Quasartico Inc. building, your Mega Shard collection will come in handy. One of the people at the front desk offers to exchange items for your Mega Shards. The stock includes two key things – Mega Stones to help certain Pokemon Mega Evolve and Experience Candy S to help level your team more quickly.

The Mega Stones in stock will cost 180 Mega Shards each. If you’re all full up on Mega Pokemon, you can also buy Exp. Candy Small for 8 Mega Shards each. This comes in handy if you get a favorite Pokemon later in the game and want to level them up quickly, like I did with my Eevees.

Quasartico Inc.’s Mega Stone Supply Will Grow Over Time

Screenshot by ComicBook

Initially, the list of Mega Stones at Quasartico Inc. may seem a bit short. This is for two reasons. First, not every Mega Stone in the game can be obtained by trading in Mega Shards. Some can only be collected by beating a certain Rogue Mega Evolved Pokemon in battle. Others will be sold at the Stone Emporium in Lumiose City. But there’s something else to keep in mind, too. Like the Wild Zones, the collection of Mega Stones at Quasaritco Inc. will increase over time.

Periodically, you’ll get a text on your Rotom Phone confirming that the selection of Mega Stones has been expanded. Typically, this adds stones of Mega Evolutions you’ve recently encountered in the game. It’s sort of a way that Legends: Z-A prevents spoiling some of the new Megas that boss battles will reveal as you play through the story. So, if you can’t find a specific Mega Stone at Quasartico Inc. just yet, it may show up down the line either as an addition to the stock or in a Rogue Mega Evolution battle.

