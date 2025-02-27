Pokemon Legends: Z-A Reveals Starter Pokemon

Pokemon Legends: Z-A is the next entry in the Pokemon Legends series, following Pokemon Legends: Arceus. With Pokemon Day 2025, fans got a new look at Pokemon Legends: Z-A. The released trailer showed off gameplay, the world of Lumiose City, and so much more. Across the trailer were numerous Pokemon, but one group stood out among fans: the starter Pokemon for Pokemon Legends: Z-A. These have been highly anticipated since the game’s announcement, and fans are eager to see what their starter choices will be. Thankfully, this new trailer revealed the Pokemon Legends: Z-A starter Pokemon, giving fans the information they have been craving for so long.

The starters for Pokemon Legends: Z-A have been revealed as Totodile, Chickorita, and Tepig. Totodile is a Water-type Pokemon, Chickorita is a Grass-Type Pokemon, and Tepig is a Fire-type Pokemon. This includes two Pokemon from Generation 2, Pokemon Gold and Pokemon Silver, and one from Generation 5, Pokemon Black and Pokemon White. This likely means fans will see more Pokemon from these games as they explore.

While we know the starters, the regional variants of these Pokemon are still unknown. Pokemon Legends: Arceus gave new typings and designs to the final evolution of its starters, Rowlett, Oshawott, and Cyndiquil. Players will likely have to wait until launch in late 2025, or until the next trailer is revealed to see the final evolutions of the Pokemon Legends: Z-A starter Pokemon.

Pokemon Day 2025 was full of exciting announcements, with the other large reveal of a new Pokemon game, Pokemon Champions. The various mobile titles also received teases of new content, including the Triumphant Light Booster Pack for Pokemon TCG Pocket. With so many ways to play Pokemon, fans have plenty to keep them busy until Pokemon Legends: Z-A releases.

A release date for Pokemon Legends Z-A was not shared during the Pokemon Presents event, but Nintendo and The Pokemon Company confirmed that the Nintendo Switch game will at least be out in late 2025. No word was said about whether or not it would get a dedicated Nintendo Switch 2 version.