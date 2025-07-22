Pokemon’s New Show From Wallace & Gromit Studio Debuts First Trailer

Pokemon is working with the studio behind Wallace & Gromit, Aardman Animations, on a brand new stop-motion animated series, and fans have finally gotten the first look at this new collaboration with its first trailer. Pokemon fans have likely noticed that in the last few years especially, its animated works have been expanding in a whole new kind of way. Not only did the long running anime reinvent itself to focus on characters other than Ash Ketchum, but we’ve seen all sorts of other smaller animated projects hit our screens during that time. This even includes stop-motion animated shows too, and a new one is on the way.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Pokemon first announced it was teaming up with Aardman Animations last year as a dream collaboration between the two companies, but now we’ve finally gotten the first look at what this team up will be. It’s a brand new stop-motion animated series titled Pokémon Tales: The Misadventures of Sirfetch’d & Pichu that’s currently slated for a release sometime in 2027. You can check out the first trailer for the new Pokemon and Aardman animated series below to see what’s cooking.

Play video

What Is Pokemon Tales?

Pokémon Tales: The Misadventures of Sirfetch’d & Pichu is a new stop-motion animated series developed by The Pokemon Company and Aardman currently scheduled for a release some time in 2027. A more concrete release window or release platforms have yet to be announced as of the release of this first teaser, but it’s going to be focused on a mischievous Sirfetch’d & Pichu as they get into all kinds of shenanigans across the new series’ episodes. There are still many details being kept a mystery such as production staff, but Pokemon has teased a bit of the new show’s story and where it might be taking place within its world.

Pokémon Tales: The Misadventures of Sirfetch’d & Pichu has yet to reveal which region of the franchise the new stop-motion animated series will take place in, but The Pokemon Company’s first synopsis for the new project teases a familiar locale, “Sirfetch’d and Pichu are front and centre as the heroes of the show, which is set in a region Trainers have explored before—one that is very close to Aardman’s heart. The series will offer a unique look at the Pokémon world, told from the perspective of Pokémon, with the signature Aardman sense of character, comedy and craft.”

The Pokemon Company / Aardman

Why Aardman?

As for why Pokemon sought out Aardman for this new stop-motion series, Vice President of Marketing and Media at The Pokémon Company International, Taito Okiura, said the following about teaming up with Aardman when the collaboration was first announced, “This is a dream partnership for Pokémon. Aardman are masters of their craft, and we have been blown away by their talent and creativity. What we have been working on together ensures our global Pokémon fans are in for a treat!” It’s a sentiment Aardman shared on their end as well.

Aardman’s Managing Director Sean Clarke stated, “It’s a huge honor to be working with The Pokémon Company International — we feel sincerely privileged to be trusted with bringing their characters and world to life in a brand-new way. Bringing together Pokémon, the world’s biggest entertainment brand, together with our love of craft, character and comedic storytelling feels incredibly exciting. Aardman and TPCi share an emphasis on heritage and attention to detail as well as putting our fans and audiences at the heart of what we do, which we know will steer us right as we together create charming, original and new stories for audiences around the world.”