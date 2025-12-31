New Pokemon 30th Anniversary Animation Sparks Fresh Hope for a Longstanding Fan Request

As many Pokemon fans already know, 2026 marks the franchise’s 30th anniversary. The Pokemon Company has a history of going big for its major milestone birthdays, so people already have some big hopes for next year. So far, few official details about what’s in store for the 30th anniversary of the Pokemon franchise have been confirmed ahead of 2026. But a few hours shy of ringing in the new year, the Pokemon company has unveiled a few new tidbits about the 30th anniversary of the franchise. And some fans suspect one new animation might be a massive teaser.

On December 31st, The Pokemon Company shared a new short animation related to the 30th anniversary. This includes unveiling the official 30th Anniversary Logo, which will likely be prominently featured on Pokemon Day 2026. But while the animation’s main purpose is to tease the upcoming Pokemon Day 2026 celebration on February 27th, some fans hope it could point towards finally getting modern ports of older Pokemon games.

New Pokemon Animation Reveals 30th Anniversary Logo With Homage to Pikachu Designs of the Past

Though it’s not yet 2026 here in the United States, Japan has already rung in the new year. And to kick off 2026, The Pokemon Company Japan Twitter account has shared a new 30th Anniversary animation. The short shows Pokemon’s beloved mascot, Pikachu, in its original chonky form. Pikachu runs into the background and grabs a PokeBall, which then sparks a series of logos featuring the electric mouse over the years. At the end, we see what looks to be the official Pokemon 30th Anniversary Logo.

The translated text that accompanies the image reads “Pokemon 30th anniversary, here we go! 30 years since the release of Pokemon Red and Green. On February 27th, 2026, Pokemon turns 30. I have a feeling this year is going to be the best one yet! Look forward to it.” This text rings in the beginning of 30th anniversary celebrations for the Pokemon franchise, but it doesn’t really tell us anything we don’t already know. That said, a few fans think the nostalgic images and promise of the best year yet point to a longstanding fan request – bringing the original games to modern consoles.

Fans have been hoping to see older Pokemon games arrive on modern Nintendo consoles for a while now. Rumors about a classic collection of early Pokemon games, starting with Pokemon Red and Blue, have circulated for years. So naturally, seeing that OG Pikachu design in its chonky glory has many fans excited. In part, that’s just because many fans adore the original chubby design for the adorable electric mouse. But some are hoping the nostalgia is secretly a teaser for the original games on Nintendo Switch.

Clearly, the animation is a look back at Pokemon history. It showcases not just that original Pikachu design, but its appearance for each generation of Pokemon games. So, it’s not super likely that it’s actually meant to point towards any specific announcements for Pokemon Day 2026. That said, the 30th anniversary would be prime time to finally re-release the original games in some form.

For many, the ideal scenario would be adding Pokemon Red and Blue, along with other early gens, to the Nintendo Switch Online service. This is how Nintendo re-releases many of its older games on the Switch and Switch 2, after all. But plenty of Pokemon fans would no doubt be willing to purchase new ports as standalones or a separate collection, as well. At the end of the day, what many nostalgic fans want is just an easier way to revisit the classics.

The Pokemon Company will likely hold its biggest announcements for February 27th, 2026. Celebrated annually as Pokemon Day, this is the official anniversary date and when Pokemon tends to hold its biggest showcase of the year. So while we do know that Pokemon Pokopia is headed our way, confirmation for any other games (new or re-released) probably won’t arrive until a Pokemon Presents on February 27th.

