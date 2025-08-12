Two Classic D&D Video Games Just Re-Released with Modern Enhancements

Many beloved games from years past are difficult to access. Whether it’s tracking down a retro console or struggling to run an older game on a modern PC, returning to the classics can be tricky. That’s why game preservation sites like GOG exist, and it’s why remakes and remasters have become so prevalent in recent years. But today, two classic Dungeons & Dragons video games just got easier to play thanks to a double re-release on Steam.

On August 12th, SNEG, along with developers Liquid Entertainment and Stormfront Studios, brought two of their beloved D&D games back to life. Forgotten Realms: Demon Stone and Dungeons & Dragons: Dragonshard have been re-released for modern PCs. The games were released in 2004 and 2005, respectively. Dragonshard was a PC-only release, whereas Demon Stone was available for PS2 and Xbox, along with its PC version. Now, both games have returned to PC for a modern audience, making it easier for fans to relive the classics or experience them for the first time.

Image courtesy of tuque Games & Wizards of the Coast

These are not remasters, and most original elements from both games remain the same. Instead, the developers made tweaks to ensure modern PC compatibility along with a few quality-of-life adjustments. Changes include some adjustments to frame rates and game launchers, along with various tweaks to graphics and controller support. The re-released titles are available on Steam, with an introductory 10% off discount until August 26th. Each title typically costs $9.99.

Are D&D Dragonshard and Forgotten Realms: Demon Stone Worth Playing in 2025?

With these games making their way to Steam, many D&D fans might be wondering if they’re worth going back for. Let’s break down the details about each game to help you decide which one might be a fit for you, or whether to skip the re-releases and dive into your next Baldur’s Gate 3 playthrough instead.

Forgotten Realms: Demon Stone

Image courtesy of Stornfront Studios & SNEG

Demon Stone came out in 2004, bringing players to Faerun years before Baldur’s Gate 3. The game lets you control a party of three characters with set classes, taking on an action RPG adventure set in the world of D&D. Of the two re-releases, this is a more traditional single-player adventure game like many have come to expect from a D&D video game.

Upon release, Demon Stone saw mixed ratings from critics, earning a 71 Metacritic Score. However, fan reception has been more positive, earning it a generally favorable 7.8 Metacritic score. This game is a bit more accessible to replay, thanks to being released for PS2 and Xbox consoles. But for PC games, the re-release on Steam is an exciting chance to experience the classic title. If you’re looking for a classic D&D adventure video game, this one is worth a go.

Dungeons & Dragons: Dragonshard

Image courtesy of Liquid Entertainment & SNEG

This 2005 D&D video game is a real-time strategy adventure designed for a single player experience. Dragonshard is set in the iconic D&D setting of Eberron, and players face off against various foes in a variety of environments. You will direct units of troops on the world map, but also dig into smaller party-based battles in an RPG world.

The game got a generally favorable critical reception at launch, with an 80 Metacritic rating. Player ratings have been a bit more mixed, with the GOG version of the game sitting at 3.5/5. Even so, it’s well worth revisiting if you’re a fan of both RTS games and D&D, especially at the introductory price of $8.99.

Will you be picking up either of these modern re-releases on Steam? Did you play the originals? Let us know in the comments below!