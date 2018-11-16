A 10-Inch ‘Pokemon’ Pikachu Funko Pop is About to Drop

Funko has announced that Funko Fridays are back at Target, and they’re kicking things off with a big one – literally. A giant 10-inch Pokemon Pikachu Pop figure will be live starting at 9am EST today, November 16th. You can grab it here for $29.99 if you’re lucky (available online only). They will also offer a sneak peek at next week’s release right here.

Keep in mind that this is Target we’re talking about here – they have a terrible reputation when it comes to distributing Funko Pops. When the standard Pokemon Pikachu Funko Pop dropped online back in August, it was gone in the blink of an eye. So don’t be surprised if the 10-inch version sells out even faster. Jump on it while you can.

Videos by ComicBook.com

On a related note, Pokemon: Let’s Go , Pikachu! and Pokemon: Let’s Go, Eevee! arrived on the Nintendo Switch today. As noted in our review, the Poke Ball Plus accessory is worth getting if you want to immerse yourself more deeply into the experience. It works like a Joy-Con, but also lights up, vibrates, and plays sounds based on what you do in the Let’s Go games or if you’re near a Pokemon or Poke Stop in Pokemon Go. You can even shake it to hear the Pokemon inside.

If you’re down to take the Pokemon Trainer dream even further, HORI has released an officially licensed Nintendo Switch Poke Ball Plus Drop & Charge Stand. It’s the perfect way to display your Poke Ball Plus and keep it charged up. The dock looks awesome, and it’s like having you’re own little Pokemon Center in the house. You can order it here for $19.99 (currently on backorder). Get in line for one as soon as you can.

Another new HORI accessory that Pokemon: Let’s Go players might want to consider is the officially licensed Pikachu Edition D-Pad controller. At the time of writing, it is available here (also on backorder) for $24.99. The official description reads:

“Give your Nintendo Switch a classic feel with the new d-pad Controller (L) by HORI. Made for the gamer on the go, the d-pad Controller (L) is great for d-pad intensive titles where lightning accuracy counts such as classic arcade archive titles and your favorite Nintendo Switch platformers, puzzle, and fighting games. For portable mode only.”

Keep tabs on comicbook.com/approved and/or @NerdApproved on Twitter for more info on new products, deals, and collectibles!

Note: This is not a sponsored post, but if you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.