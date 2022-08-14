13th Age to Get New Edition in 2023

13th Age will be getting a new edition next year. Pelgraine Press announced plans for 13th Age: Escalated Edition, a new version of the fantasy-themed tabletop RPG. The new edition will be "backwards compatible" with existing rulebooks but will also feature better options for class powers and spells along with a new version of the fighter class, as the original class has been routinely criticized by players. Each class will get at least two new pages worth of talents, feats, powers, and spells. The new edition of the game will launch on Kickstarter sometime next year. You can check out the flyer containing information about the new edition, which was distributed at GenCon, below:

13th Age fans: Have you heard that @PelgranePress are doing a playtest for an updated version of 13th Age?:https://t.co/9oVSLtayQM



Tim Baker has shared the details of how to get onto the 13th Age Escalated Edition playtest.



Would your group try the system out? pic.twitter.com/LQFd56E8X6 — The Piazza (@ThePiazzaForum) August 8, 2022

13th Age was designed by Rob Heinsoo and Jonathan Tweet, two ex-Wizards of the Coast employees who were the lead designers of Dungeons & Dragons 3rd Edition and 4th Edition. The game doesn't have a default setting – instead players collectively influence the world by their characters having "One Unique Thing" – a background feature not related to game mechanics that makes their character unique. Combat resolves quickly thanks to an "escalation die," a mechanic that adds a bonus to rolls the longer combat continues on.

Both Heinsoo and Tweet are working on the new edition, despite publisher Pelgraine Press stating back in 2019 that Tweet would no longer be involved with 13th Age design due to comments he made about "race science" on Twitter. In a statement on their Discord, a Pelgraine Press representative noted that Heinsoo brought on Tweet to help with the re-design but that Tweet would not be working on any other new material.

13th Age: Escalated Edition will be released on Kickstarter in 2023.