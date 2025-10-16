Epic Fan-Made Halo Game Is Free to Play (And it Supports VR)

A Halo fan made an epic new FPS set in the sci-fi universe and it even supports VR. The Halo series is one of gaming’s most iconic franchises out there. Halo is a cornerstone of the Xbox brand, having been the game that more or less defined the original Xbox as a launch title. The series was the brainchild of Bungie, one of the most respected developers in the industry, and led to a multi-billion dollar IP that has spawned books, TV shows, animated films, and spin-off games. Even to this day, Halo still remains a recognizable series despite Bungie passing the torch to a different studio.

With that said, Halo Studios is expected to unveil what’s next for Halo in the coming days and it’s rumored to be a remake of the first Halo game in celebration of its 25th anniversary next year. The series is still alive, though it has had some tough moments. Halo Infinite was a strong game, but was hampered by live service issues that frustrated players and starved them for content for quite some time. It’s in a better state now, but it took a bit too long for some folks.

Halo Fan Makes Incredible New VR Game

With that said, one Halo fan took it upon themselves to make a pretty high-quality Halo game themselves. The new fan-made Halo game was developed entirely by Harry Williams AKA Firing Pin Studios across four years. The new project, known as Containment, has a somewhat spooky aesthetic and follows the protagonist (original to this game, it seems) exploring some kind of space station in search of an ally. Of course, there are all kinds of threats in your path that will require some courage to take down. The game is completely free to play and is playable both in first-person or virtual reality. You can see a trailer for it below.

Play video

It’s not the only fan-made Halo game to release this year, either. There was a bullet hell Halo game similar to Vampire Survivors revealed earlier this summer. Of course, none of these projects are officially affiliated with Halo, but they’re still great ways to immerse yourself in that world. Microsoft has been pretty kind about allowing these kinds of projects to exist, even though they could probably take them offline if they wanted to. With that said, it’s worth checking out as soon as you can in case something like that does happen.

