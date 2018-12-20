The 2018 ComicBook.com Golden Issue Award for Favorite Video Game Publisher

2019 is just on the horizon, bringing with it even more stunning gaming adventures to enjoy. But just because 2018 is almost over doesn’t mean we have to say goodbye just yet. Before we ring in the new year, let’s look back on some of the highlights that 2018 game us. Welcome to the ComicBook.com’s Golden Issue Awards.

The team over at ComicBook.com Gaming all joined forces to reflect on what an incredible year 2018 was. We also wanted to pay tribute to a Publisher that was a big part of all of those gaming adventures. Though there are many amazing publishers out there that contributed to the gaming experience, there can be only one winner.

And the winner of Favorite Publisher is…

Nintendo!

Though there were so many amazing publishers to choose from, many of which really brought their A-game to 2018, Nintendo continued to make the comeback of a century with incredible Nintendo Switch surprises and reveals. From third-party ports like Wolfenstein II, Warframe, Fortnite, and more, to incredible first-party favorites, the Big N took 2018 by storm with their unique take on the gaming experience.

The company’s most recent major release, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate , broke records immediately, showcasing a fan-favorite franchise in a way that was both entirely new yet familiar at the same time. With the biggest roster ever for the series and a heartbreaking single-player narrative found in World of Light, the latest in the Smash franchise was definitely a powerful note to end the year on.

Though Nintendo was our crowned winner, the other nominees also had amazing contributions this year. Bethesda wowed the world during their E3 showcase with our first look at The Elder Scrolls VI, expansions for their The Elder Scrolls Online MMO, Starfield, and more. Not to mention their first time taking the Wasteland online with Fallout 76 made its grand, albeit shaky, debut.

Blizzard brought the battle between the Horde and Alliance to a head with their latest World of Warcraft expansion Battle for Azeroth while continuing to impress with Overwatch additions. They also had their own tie-in with our winner when Diablo III finally made its way over onto the Nintendo Switch!

Both Sony and Square Enix also had a lot to offer, especially with all of the incredible sneak peeks we’ve seen at the upcoming Kingdom Hearts III game. The company also had an incredible year with the final chapter of Lara Croft’s origin story in Shadow of the Tomb Raider.

Sony also continued to dominate the first-party market with outstanding adventures experienced in titles like Marvel’s Spider-Man, God of War, and more than a few inside looks at the upcoming The Last of Us: Part II.

It was a tough year to choose a winner, but a hearty congratulations to all of the nominees!

