PS5 Pro Users Get New Upgrade for One of 2025’s Biggest Games

PS5 Pro users just received a major new upgrade to one of the biggest games of 2025. Upon its arrival at the end of this past year, numerous PlayStation games were quickly optimized to take advantage of the PS5 Pro and its improved tech. This list of optimized games has only grown throughout 2025 and will continue doing so in the months ahead when titles like DOOM: The Dark Ages, Death Stranding 2, and Ghost of Yotei arrive. Fortunately, for those looking to take advantage of the capabilities of their PS5 Pro right now, one major release from this past month just got even better.

As of today, Ubisoft has pushed out a new update for Assassin’s Creed Shadows. This patch is the largest one that AC Shadows has received so far and is available to download not only on PS5 but also Xbox and PC platforms. For those on PS5 Pro specifically, though, Ubisoft has added some pretty substantial inclusions.

With the release of update 1.0.2 for Assassin’s Creed Shadows, PSSR support has finally come to the game for PS5 Pro consoles. If you’re unaware, PSSR is the technology at the core of the PS5 Pro that looks to improve the visual fidelity of games that are played on the hardware. While Assassin’s Creed Shadows was already PS5 Pro-compatible when it released in March, it didn’t yet support PSSR. Now, that has changed and can be enabled within the settings menu of AC Shadows.

Beyond this addition of PSSR, Assassin’s Creed Shadows has also received some more upgrades for PS5 Pro. Ubisoft has made it to where the graphical fidelity of the game in “Balanced Mode” will stray more toward the visuals seen in “Quality Mode” rather than “Performance Mode”. Other than this, one other bug that was specifically only impacting PS5 Pro users was also squashed with this patch and should no longer be a problem.

Moving forward, it remains to be seen if Ubisoft pushes out any more updates to Assassin’s Creed Shadows that specifically impact the experience on PS5 Pro. Regardless of what might happen down the road, though, it’s great to see that Ubisoft chose to make these changes to Shadows as it makes the PS5 Pro that much more compelling to purchase.