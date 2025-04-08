Civilization 7 Adding Endless Mode in 1.2.0 Update

Firaxis Games is finally adding one of the most highly requested features to Civilization 7 with the One More Turn option in the 1.2.0 update on April 22nd. This turns the game into an endless mode, effectively letting them play forever. Players will be able to advance past the end of the Modern Age, though they will not be able to unlock new ways to win considering they have already claimed victory. Age Process will also be locked at 100%, but players can complete other paths to victory and unlock the cinematics. One More Turn can be toggled on or off when starting a game, allowing them to decide beforehand if they want to play that Civilization 7 game forever or start a new one.

Civilization 7 players can also continue to unlock Legacy Path achievements in this mode. Firaxis Games is looking to expand upon One More Turn’s endless mode, including with Single-Age games. With this, players can continue at whatever age they wish, not just the Modern Age.

While this is certainly the highlight of Civilization 7’s 1.2.0. update, fans can look forward to other additions and balancing as well. Teams Multiplayer is another upcoming feature that makes playing Civilization 7 games multiplayer more fun and immersive. This allows teammates to share map visibility, relationships, and victory with their allies.

Balancing in the 1.2.0. update includes updates to resources, population growth improvements, research queuing and a repair-all feature, reducing natural disasters, and so much more. Fans can also expect bug fixes, improvements to highly-criticized UI, and other quality-of-life features.

Finally, Firaxis Games teased upcoming features they’ve shared in the past. While these may not be present in the 1.2.0. update, players can expect auto-explore, more advanced game setup options, new maps, and official support for Steam Workshop. Endless Mode is just one of the many exciting features coming to Civilization 7 in the future.