The 2018 ComicBook.com Golden Issue Award for Indie Video Game of the Year

As we prepare to say goodbye to 2018, the ComicBook.com team has come together to nominate our favorite indie games that charmed their way into our hearts and reminded us that true adventure can come from anywhere. Narrowed down to just five incredible indie titles, it was difficult to pick a single winner — especially when each game had so much to share.

With each year, the indie market continues to grow, garnering the respect of the industry and fans alike. This year, especially with the Nintendo Switch continuing to soar in popularity, it was easier than ever to explore magical adventures from studios that have an undeniable passion and creativity. But as we prepare for 2019, there could only be one winner for 2018.

And the winner of Indie Video Game of the Year is…

Into the Breach, developed by Subset Games!

This turn-based strategy game has a lot more to offer than meets the eye. Set in a world where the remnants of civilization as we know it are under threat of gigantic creatures biding their time beneath the earth. Players are given the power to control powerful and aw-inspiring mechs from the future in order to go head-to-head with this rising alien threat.

Players can also build their ultimate mech suit by finding powerful weapons and unique pilots to take on the Vek infestation. Defend cities, hone those strategic skills, and take on the enemy threat once and for all! With an engaging narrative and game mechanics that strategy game lovers can’t help but to respect, Into the Breach offers something special to those looking for a different kind of adventure.

Celeste was a close second and Dead Cells took home the big win during this year’s The Game Awards. It was a phenomenal year for the indie market as more and more attention is being directed to smaller studios with big-time dreams.

