The 2018 ComicBook.com Golden Issue Award for Mobile Video Game of the Year

The sun is finally setting on 2018, and as it does we’re taking a look back at all the great games that players have dumped countless hours into the past 12 months. 2018 was an outstanding year for games, but with the ComicBook.com Golden Issue Awards expanding, we now have the painstakingly difficult responsibility of separating the great from the exemplary.

Each year, mobile gaming seemingly grows bigger and bigger. And in 2018, there was a steady stream of releases that had us forgetting about our consoles and PCs and picking up our phones. That said, while there were loads of great mobile games released this year, only one can come out on top.

And the winner of Mobile Video Game of the Year is…

Fortnite, from developer Epic Games!

2018 belonged to Fortnite. Every other headline this year was about Fortnite. The online shooter brought video games into the mainstream in a way no other game did this year. 2018 FIFA World Cup players were referencing it in their celebrations, celebrities were tweeting about, people were flossing all around the world because of it, and everyone was sharing the experience of getting their first Victory Royale. To date, the game has racked up more than 200 million players, many of which have been playing from the convenience of their phones.

No matter what platform you play Fortnite on: its casual yet addictive hooks latch on and don’t let go. It took the battle royale formula and distilled it down to a more casual experience that transcended age groups and background. There was nothing in 2018 quite like the endorphin rush of finally getting your first victory and watching others do the same.

But Fortnite wasn’t just highly addictive, it was also pioneering. Epic Games completely flipped the “games-as-a-service” experience on its head with its industrious and meticulous support of the game. Knee-deep in the community forums and constantly evolving the experience, Epic Games quickly mastered the model, and created a support system that many will mimic going forward.

Fortnite and it’s impact will ripple throughout the industry for years to come. And it did it all while being available to play on a device you can fit in your pocket. Here at ComicBook.com we put untold hours into playing Fortnite from the convenience of our phones, and we know we aren’t alone.

