Schedule 1 Previews New Update Releasing This Weekend

Schedule 1 just might be the most fun drug-dealer-simulator on the market, recently topping both Steam’s trending new release and most played charts with over 100k concurrent players. While the game is already incredibly popular, it is, of course, still in an Early Access playtest, meaning that players can and should expect a lot of upcoming updates before the game fully launches. One such update for Schedule 1, which is set to release this weekend, was just teased by the game’s creator on X, showing off some of the items players can expect to see coming to the game this weekend.

The upcoming Schedule 1 update is fresh on the heels of another patch released at the start of this week. While this more recent patch was dedicated to fixing a number of bugs within the game, this weekend’s update will be the first major content addition to the game, with some of the upcoming items even being shown off in a teaser for the update.

Here's a look at some of the fancy new items coming in this weekend's update. There will also be new decorations that can be placed directly onto walls, such as paintings, lamps, clocks, etc. pic.twitter.com/ko1SRVaqm7 — Tyler – Schedule I (@Tyler_TVGS) April 1, 2025

Although this post was made on April 1st, it’s no joke; Schedule 1 appears to be receiving several new items, with the teaser showing off some bottles of champagne, wine, and whiskey, as well as a grandfather clock, a safe, and a stack of gold bars. The creator, Tyler, also mentioned that new decoration items for walls, such as paintings, lamps, and clocks, will be added to the game as part of the update.

It would definitely seem that players are going to be able to better roleplay Breaking Bad with the upcoming update to Schedule 1. While it’s currently unclear if any of these items will have function to them or simply be decoration, the safe and gold bars could especially make useful items for players looking to protect or launder their money.

It is also unclear if the contents of the post, including the mentioned but not shown decorative wall items, will be the full scale of the content update to Schedule 1. There is currently no word if the update will feature any other unshown items, or if any bugs will be fixed with the update. Also unclear is when, or if, community Workshop support will be added to the game, something that players are asking for even in the comments of the above X post.

What content would you like to see added to Schedule 1? Are you excited for the update, or are you waiting for the game to add Steam Workshop support? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below.