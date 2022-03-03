Gaming

2022 BAFTA Games Awards Nominees Announced

halo-infinite-energy-sword.png

While 2022 is looking like a very big year for video games, 2021 isgoing to be a hard year to top. A number of terrific games were releasedthroughout the year, including hits like Halo Infinite, Resident EvilVillage, and Metroid Dread. On April 7th, theBritish Academy Games Awards will paytribute to these titles and a whole lot more. Today, the group announced the candidates for 16 different categories. Regular followers of the BAFTA Games Awards will notice that two categories are conspicuously missing this year: Performer in a Leading Role and Performer in a Supporting Role. Nominees for those two categories will be revealed “in the coming weeks.”

It will be interesting to see which games end up taking which categories! There are a lot of really strong games nominated this year, including several that won awards at The Game Awards. While the following categories have a lot of big name releases nominated, there are just as many titles that may have flown under the radar. Keep reading to see the full list of categories and their nominees!

Animation

call-of-duty-vanguard.png
  • Call of Duty: Vanguard
  • It Takes Two
  • Kena: Bridge of Spirits
  • Life is Strange: True Colors
  • Psychonauts 2
  • Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

Artistic Achievement

resident-evil-village-1252557.jpg
  • The Artful Escape
  • It Takes Two
  • Resident Evil Village
  • Returnal
  • Psychonauts 2
  • Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

    • Audio Achievement

    marvels-guardians-of-the-galaxy.jpg
  • The Artful Escape
  • Call of Duty: Vanguard
  • Deathloop
  • Halo Infinite
  • Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy
  • Returnal

    • Best Game

    deathloop-colt.jpg
  • Deathloop
  • It Takes Two
  • Forza Horizon 5
  • Returnal
  • Inscryption
  • Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

    • British Game

    forza-horizon-5-1272246.jpg
    • Alba: A Wildlife Adventure
    • Death’s Door
    • Fights in Tight Spaces
    • Forza Horizon 5
    • Overboard!
    • Sable

    Debut Game

    genesis-noir-new-cropped-hed-1267579.jpg
    • The Artful Escape
    • Eastward
    • The Forgotten City
    • Genesis Noir
    • Maquette
    • Toem

    Evolving Game

    animal-crossing-kk-slider.jpg
    • Among Us
    • Animal Crossing: New Horizons
    • Apex Legends
    • Disco Elysium
    • Fortnite
    • No Man’s Sky

    Family

    mario-party-superstars.png
    • Alba: A Wildlife Adventure
    • Chicory: A Colorful Tale
    • Forza Horizon 5
    • Mario Party Superstars
    • Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
    • Unpacking

    Game Beyond Entertainment

    game-builder-garage-1-1270024.jpg
  • Alba: A Wildlife Adventure
  • Chicory: A Colorful Tale
  • Before Your Eyes
  • Game Builder Garage
  • It Takes Two
  • Psychonauts 2

    • Game Design

    ratchet-clank-rift-apart-1271071.jpg
  • Deathloop
  • It Takes Two
  • Forza Horizon 5
  • Returnal
  • Inscryption
  • Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

    • Multiplayer

    back-4-blood.jpg
  • Back 4 Blood
  • Call of Duty: Vanguard
  • Forza Horizon 5
  • Halo Infinite
  • Hell Let Loose
  • It Takes Two

    • Music

    far-cry-6-1281105.jpg
  • Deathloop
  • Far Cry 6
  • Psychonauts 2
  • Halo Infinite
  • Returnal
  • Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

    • Narrative

    it-takes-two-cody-and-may-new-cropped-hed-1259721.jpg
  • Life is Strange: True Colors
  • It Takes Two
  • Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy
  • Returnal
  • Psychonauts 2
  • Unpacking

    • Original Property

    returnal.jpg
  • Deathloop
  • It Takes Two
  • Death’s Door
  • Returnal
  • Inscryption
  • Unpacking

    • Technical Achievement

    hitman-3-3-1251691.jpg
  • Forza Horizon 5
  • Hitman 3
  • Resident Evil Village
  • Returnal
  • Psychonauts 2
  • Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

    • EE Game of the Year

    metroid-dread-stance-1273053.jpg
  • Deathloop
  • Chicory: A Colorful Tale
  • The Forgotten City
  • Metroid Dread
  • It Takes Two
  • Unpacking
