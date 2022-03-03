2022 BAFTA Games Awards Nominees Announced

While 2022 is looking like a very big year for video games, 2021 isgoing to be a hard year to top. A number of terrific games were releasedthroughout the year, including hits like Halo Infinite, Resident EvilVillage, and Metroid Dread. On April 7th, theBritish Academy Games Awards will paytribute to these titles and a whole lot more. Today, the group announced the candidates for 16 different categories. Regular followers of the BAFTA Games Awards will notice that two categories are conspicuously missing this year: Performer in a Leading Role and Performer in a Supporting Role. Nominees for those two categories will be revealed “in the coming weeks.”

It will be interesting to see which games end up taking which categories! There are a lot of really strong games nominated this year, including several that won awards at The Game Awards. While the following categories have a lot of big name releases nominated, there are just as many titles that may have flown under the radar. Keep reading to see the full list of categories and their nominees!

Animation

Call of Duty: Vanguard

It Takes Two

Kena: Bridge of Spirits

Life is Strange: True Colors

Psychonauts 2

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart



Artistic Achievement

The Artful Escape



It Takes Two

Resident Evil Village



Returnal



Psychonauts 2

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

Audio Achievement

The Artful Escape



Call of Duty: Vanguard



Deathloop



Halo Infinite



Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy



Returnal

Best Game

Deathloop



It Takes Two

Forza Horizon 5



Returnal



Inscryption



Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

British Game

Alba: A Wildlife Adventure

Death’s Door

Fights in Tight Spaces

Forza Horizon 5

Overboard!

Sable



Debut Game

The Artful Escape

Eastward

The Forgotten City

Genesis Noir

Maquette



Toem



Evolving Game

Among Us

Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Apex Legends

Disco Elysium

Fortnite

No Man’s Sky



Family

Alba: A Wildlife Adventure

Chicory: A Colorful Tale

Forza Horizon 5

Mario Party Superstars

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

Unpacking



Game Beyond Entertainment

Alba: A Wildlife Adventure

Chicory: A Colorful Tale

Before Your Eyes



Game Builder Garage



It Takes Two



Psychonauts 2



Game Design

Deathloop



It Takes Two

Forza Horizon 5



Returnal



Inscryption



Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

Multiplayer

Back 4 Blood



Call of Duty: Vanguard



Forza Horizon 5



Halo Infinite



Hell Let Loose



It Takes Two



Music

Deathloop



Far Cry 6



Psychonauts 2



Halo Infinite



Returnal



Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

Narrative

Life is Strange: True Colors



It Takes Two

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy



Returnal



Psychonauts 2



Unpacking



Original Property

Deathloop



It Takes Two

Death’s Door



Returnal



Inscryption



Unpacking



Technical Achievement

Forza Horizon 5



Hitman 3



Resident Evil Village



Returnal



Psychonauts 2

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

EE Game of the Year

Deathloop



Chicory: A Colorful Tale

The Forgotten City



Metroid Dread



It Takes Two



Unpacking

