2022 BAFTA Games Awards Nominees Announced

While 2022 is looking like a very big year for video games, 2021 isgoing to be a hard year to top. A number of terrific games were releasedthroughout the year, including hits like Halo Infinite, Resident EvilVillage, and Metroid Dread. On April 7th, theBritish Academy Games Awards will paytribute to these titles and a whole lot more. Today, the group announced the candidates for 16 different categories. Regular followers of the BAFTA Games Awards will notice that two categories are conspicuously missing this year: Performer in a Leading Role and Performer in a Supporting Role. Nominees for those two categories will be revealed “in the coming weeks.”
It will be interesting to see which games end up taking which categories! There are a lot of really strong games nominated this year, including several that won awards at The Game Awards. While the following categories have a lot of big name releases nominated, there are just as many titles that may have flown under the radar. Keep reading to see the full list of categories and their nominees!
Animation
- Call of Duty: Vanguard
- It Takes Two
- Kena: Bridge of Spirits
- Life is Strange: True Colors
- Psychonauts 2
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
Artistic Achievement
Audio Achievement
Best Game
British Game
- Alba: A Wildlife Adventure
- Death’s Door
- Fights in Tight Spaces
- Forza Horizon 5
- Overboard!
- Sable
Debut Game
- The Artful Escape
- Eastward
- The Forgotten City
- Genesis Noir
- Maquette
- Toem
Evolving Game
- Among Us
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons
- Apex Legends
- Disco Elysium
- Fortnite
- No Man’s Sky
Family
- Alba: A Wildlife Adventure
- Chicory: A Colorful Tale
- Forza Horizon 5
- Mario Party Superstars
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
- Unpacking