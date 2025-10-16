2022 Survival-Horror PC Game Now Free on Steam for 24 Hours

A 2022 PC game is currently free on Steam for roughly the next 24 hours, and it’s perfect timing. It’s perfect timing because Halloween is imminent, and the free Steam game in question is a survival-horror game. And a pretty good one at that. After 1,915 user reviews, the horror game, which is also a first-person shooter, has a 91% approval rating. This gives the PC game a “Very Positive” rating, the second-highest rating a game can earn on the Valve storefront, and a score that complements its 78 on Metacritic very nicely.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The new deal does not come the way of Steam directly, but via Fanatical. More than this, the deal is set to expire in specifically 36 hours of writing this, on early October 17. It is also limited to key availability. Right now, supplies have not run out, but this could change between now and the deadline on October 17. Whatever rears its head first remains to be seen, but until then, Steam users can grab a Steam copy of Golden Light for free.

Play video

About the Game

Developed and published by Mr. Pink, Golden Light is a survival-horror first-person shooter, roguelike prop hunt game with comedy elements. Normally, to check out this amalgamation of genres, Steam users have to fork over $20.

In the game, you descend into the depths of the Gut to save your loved one. As noted, it is a prop hunt game, but in the Gut, the props hunt you. Combine this with everything else going on in the game, and it is a truly unique experience, unlike Steam’s popular new horror game, which pays homage to the classics of the genre.

“Golden Light is a strange, creepy, and very unique roguelike,” reads the top user review of the game on Steam. “Overall, it’s a great horror roguelike for players looking for something unconventional that isn’t afraid to break the rules.”

Those on the Steam Deck can download and play Golden Light, but should note its Steam listing says Steam Deck compatibility is “Playable,” not Verified. To this end, there may be some issues with it on the Valve handheld, and it may require some or even substantial user configuration, but it is playable from start to finish. Whether on Steam Deck or PC, those who check out the horror game should expect a runtime of roughly seven hours.

All of that said, and as always, feel free to leave a comment letting us know what you think, or join the conversation over on the ComicBook Forum.