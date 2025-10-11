Steam Has 3 New Free PC Games Everyone Can Download

Three free PC games have been released on Steam that everyone can download and keep, and that have been earning positive user reviews. The new free Steam games are by no means the greatest video games releasing this month, but unlike the vast majority of these other releases, you do not have to pay for them. On top of this, there are zero microtransactions. What we do not know, unfortunately, is whether any of the games run on Steam Deck, let alone run well, as each lists Steam Deck compatibility as “Unknown.”

One of these free PC games has a 100% user review approval rating, while another has 97%. Each game being free probably helps with these ratings; however, we have seen premium games made free in the past, and their ratings have actually lowered. And this is because the barrier to entry is lower, which means PC users are going into the games with less natural interest. The third and final free Steam game doesn’t have enough user reviews yet for a rating.

Spray N’ Pray

Spray N’ Pray is an old-school, fast-paced boomer shooter inspired by the classic DOOM games and the other early first-person shooters. In it, you play as Justinian, who, armed with dual revolvers, must fight his way through a demon-infested cathedral. At the moment of publishing, the first-person shooter has a 97% approval rating with users.

“Incredibly fun to play with a really interesting premise and setting. A reminder of what proper gaming feels like. Wish it were way longer,” reads one of the aforementioned user reviews.

Unknown Fluffy Objects

Unknown Fluffy Objects is the Steam game with — at least currently — a 100% rating. It is a third-person puzzle game where you play as a dog named Buddy, who has to herd sheep while fending off a UFO trying to steal them all.

“Super cute game! Played it for a bit, and I totally recommend playing it if you want to throw sheep around and play a chill game,” reads one of the game’s positive user reviews.

The Last Shores

The Last Shores is a top-down, 3D solar-punk adventure game all about exploring nature. A fresh graduate from GREEN-CORP University, you have been sent by your internship to an abandoned island to clean it up. Upon arriving, though, it becomes immediately clear there is more to the island than meets the eye.

“You know, for a free game, that was quite decent. I can see a lot of passion went into this,” reads one of the user reviews for The Last Shores.

If none of these free Steam games tickle your fancy, there is another that is bigger budget and more popular, but time to download it is running out.