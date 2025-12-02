Underrated Indie RPG Is Finally Coming to Nintendo Switch & Switch 2 Before the End of the Year

Many people own a Switch and/or Switch 2 because they’re Nintendo fans. After all, Nintendo franchises like Mario and Legend of Zelda continue to live on Nintendo consoles only. But the Switch 2 proves there’s more than Nintendo games on offer, as the newest system courts more RPGs. For many, there’s nothing quite like playing a casual, cozy game or laid-back RPG on the handheld system. That makes relaxing 3D RPG slash life sim Cinnabunny a perfect fit for the Switch and Switch 2. And now, the adorable indie game is headed for the Switch family of consoles very soon.

Cinnabunny was originally released in February 2025 for PC via Steam. The game is an adorable blend of cozy exploration, baking life sim, and light RPG elements. Many gamers, myself included, have been asking when a game so clearly perfect for the Switch might make its way to the console. And on December 11th, Reky Studios revealed that Cinnabunny will finally be available for the Nintendo Switch, with compatibility on Switch 2 as well.

New Cozy Game Headed to Switch is Perfect For Winter Gaming

Image courtesy of Reky Studios

If you haven’t yet had the pleasure of playing it, allow me to introduce you to this adorable life sim. In Cinnabunny, you play as a customizable rabbit avatar who strikes out on their own. Your mission is to find a new home for your family, using your baking skills to save up enough to help the whole crew move in. Think Animal Crossing meets Stardew Valley, but a whole lot cuter. The game has Very Positive reviews on Steam, but it’s flown a bit under the radar due in part to its Steam-only release.

Cinnabunny is part cooking sim, part farming sim, with some RPG elements in the form of upgrades and skills. You’ll level up the town and your equipment, unlocking and leveling up your skills to become the best baker bunny you can be. The 3D graphics are incredibly cute and cozy, offering a wholesome gaming experience for the whole family. It’s a great game for solo play, but also supports local co-op with one other player.

If you’re thinking, “wow, this game sounds like it’s made for the Switch,” you’re not alone. Cozy gamers have been hoping to see this game hop on over to Nintendo’s handheld for a while, and at long last, it’s becoming a reality.

Image courtesy of Reky Studios

Since it launched, Cinnabunny has gotten quite a few updates on Steam. Indie dev Reky Studios has added new content and quality-of-life updates throughout the year, adding farming sim staples like seasonal events and more. Now, the game is ready to adventure to a new platform. Cinnabunny will arrive on the Switch and Switch 2 with all prior Steam updates included, ensuring gamers will get the best version at launch. For now, Reky Studios has confirmed it has no plans to bring the life sim to other platforms beyond Steam and Nintendo.

Cinnabunny is available now for PC via Steam. It releases for the Switch and Switch 2 on December 11th and costs $24.99 across all platforms.

