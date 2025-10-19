3 AAA Horror Games Free With PlayStation Plus for Halloween

Three AAA horror games are free for PlayStation Plus subscribers on PS5 for Halloween. Unfortunately, the October 2025 releases do not include any great horror games, leaving those on PS5 with no option but to play an older horror game this Halloween. The good news is that not one, not two, but three AAA horror games are free with PS Plus this month. Two of these are limited to the PS Plus Extra and PS Plus Premium tiers, but the other is available with all tiers of the subscription service.

Combined, all three of these AAA PS5 horror games would normally set you back $190, so this represents some great value. And all three are great games as well. Two of the games are some of the best horror games of the PS5 generation, while the other is one of the best horror games of the PS4 generation.

Silent Hill 2

Silent Hill 2 is a remake of one of the best games of all time: 2001’s Silent Hill 2, developed by the now-defunct Team Silent. The remake, meanwhile, was made by Polish developer Bloober Team. Upon release, the narrative-driven horror game earned an 87 on Metacritic and picked up five nominations at The Game Awards. It is widely viewed as the best horror game of 2024, and one of the best of the PS5 generation. It will be free with some tiers of the Sony subscription service starting on October 21.

Tiers: PS Plus Extra, PS Plus Premium

Alan Wake 2

Released a year earlier, in 2023, is the narrative-driven survival-horror game Alan Wake 2, the “best-looking” PS Plus game of all time, according to some subscribers. Developed by Remedy Entertainment and published by Epic Games, it is the sequel to 2010’s Alan Wake, and widely considered the best horror game of 2023, one of the best games of the year, and one of the best horror games of the PS5 generation. To this end, it has an 89 on Metacritic and eight nominations at The Game Awards, which include three awards for Best Game Direction, Best Art Direction, and Best Narrative. It is currently free with all tiers of PS Plus until November 4.

Tiers: PS Plus Essential, PS Plus Extra, and PS Plus Premium

Until Dawn

Until Dawn is an interactive drama meets survival-horror game developed by Supermassive Games and published by PlayStation as a 2015 PS4 exclusive. In 2024, a remake for the PS5 was released, which is the version free with PS Plus. Upon release, the original garnered a 79 on Metacritic, and it is considered by many as the best horror game of its year. Like Silent Hill 2, it will be free with some tiers of PS Plus starting on October 21.

Tiers: PS Plus Extra, PS Plus Premium