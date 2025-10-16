Every New Game Coming to PS Plus Extra and Premium in October 2025, Ranked

The PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium lineup for October 2025 is smaller than usual. While it seems like at least Tomb Raider: Anniversary might be coming later as a surprise, PlayStation only announced eight total games for subscribers and only one of which is for Premium. However, many of these games are widely regarded as classics or fantastic games in their own right. And a few are, fittingly, right in tune with the upcoming Halloween spirit, as there are four horror or horror-adjacent games.

Even though they are all quite different, it’s still possible to compare and contrast them. Here’s all eight PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium games for October 2025 in one ranked list.

8) Poppy Playtime: Chapter 1

Image Courtesy of Mob Entertainment

Poppy Playtime is in the Five Nights at Freddy’s vein since it’s a low-budget horror game where players are trapped inside of a toy factory with big childish mascots that are made to be more menacing. It’s ominous and somewhat effective at setting a chilling tone as players explore and solve environmental puzzles, even if the entire thing is incredibly derivative.

This already-lukewarm setup is made even less enticing because only the first episode will be available on Extra. This debut chapter takes only around 30 minutes to complete and is one tiny part of a larger whole that’s still in development. It’s puzzling to only make a small fraction of a game available to subscribers, especially one that isn’t even that impressive to begin with, is free on PC, and comes in at only $4.99 on PS5.

7) Wizard With a Gun

Image Courtesy of Devolver Digital

Wizard With a Gun has a catchy name, but its less-than-stellar gameplay isn’t as crafty. Finding bullet synergies in this timer-based isometric shooter and survival game mix can lead to some devastating and empowering combos, but it’s too repetitive and filled with too many dumb enemies to truly work to its full potential. Crafting is also rather cumbersome and its controls aren’t the smoothest, resulting in a gameplay loop that’s supposed to be hypnotic but isn’t.

6) Tekken 3

image Courtesy of Bandai Namco

Tekken 3 is one of the most beloved fighting games of all time and the fifth best-selling PS1 game for a reason. That legacy has followed the series since many have fond memories of this seminal title. And it holds up pretty well. The fast-paced music fits the action-heavy tone and each character has a wide selection of moves, which helps casuals mash through combos and yields depth for the more competitive-minded players. Tekken 3’s cast also ranges from a small dinosaur to a massive panda to a Bruce Lee knock-off, giving it a level of both visual and gameplay variety that is at the soul of any quality fighting game.

Its success is what holds Tekken 3 back a little, though, since future Tekken games built on this formula. Tekken 5 and Tekken 7 are more fleshed out versions of this winning blueprint and make it somewhat harder to return to the more primitive Tekken 3. It’s natural for a game this old to age like this, but it’s still worth examining as the piece of gaming history that it is and will always be.

5) Until Dawn

Image Courtesy of Sony Interactive Entertainment

Until Dawn, even a decade later, is still Supermassive Games’ best game. The purposely trope-ridden story gets at all the genre clichés but in an intelligent way that gives players the space to buck those trends through their choices, yielding comfortable thrills or unexpected subversions. It’s an artful balance that carries its intriguing mystery and well-paced scares, two aspects Supermassive has struggled with since.

However, this 2024 remake contains some changes that slightly dampen its appeal or at least make it a more complicated experience. On one hand, the new music scenes are corny and out of place, but, on the other hand, the more traditional third-person camera is more natural and the expanded intro sets up the story a little more cleanly. The warmer visual filter is also a strange pick since the cool blues of the original made the frigid game set in the snow-covered mountains seem even more harrowing. Some of the changed scenes are also a little worse. The base experience is still solid enough and some of the launch-era technical woes have been patched out, though, so this is not a terrible way to experience one of the genre’s best.

4) V Rising

Image Courtesy of Stunlock Studios

V Rising is a survival game mixed with a Diablo-style ARPG, and those two halves work together quite well. Since vampires and sunlight don’t exactly mix, players are encouraged to spend the day building their base and stocking up, while nights are spent raiding the surrounding areas for materials and slaying enemies. It’s a rewarding loop since the base-building aspects make for a nice change of pace after a successful raid. Combat is surprisingly smooth, too, and fights prioritize reflexes, precision, and thoughtful movement over mindless cooldown management. Not every game can mesh together two distinct gameplay styles this well.

3) As Dusk Falls

Image Courtesy of Xbox Game Studios

There are many narrative-based adventure games, but, strangely, a lot of them don’t actually have well-written stories. As Dusk Falls does not fall into that category since it contains a riveting narrative full of intense drama, complex characters, and difficult choices that can actually alter the experience quite a bit. These branches almost always revolve around the story’s compelling core themes of revenge and atoning for the past, which is an impressive feat for a plot that can shift so radically.

It’s likely able to take such broad swings because of its unique presentation that animates its two-dimensional characters every few frames. Not only does it give the game a striking look, it means it doesn’t have to funnel players into just a handful of paths like other more complicated and heavily animated games of its ilk. With all of these strengths, As Dusk Falls is easily one of the genre’s strongest titles.

2) Silent Hill 2

Image courtesy of KOnami

Bloober Team did the impossible with the Silent Hill 2 remake. Not only did the studio avoid submitting to its most mediocre habits and tarnish one of gaming’s most sacred classics, it managed to actually add to the experience with a slew of smart changes that got what the original was going for. Its many clever narrative additions yield new bits of lore that feel in line with Team Silent’s vision, and the improved facial animation adds a level of nuance that enhances the subtlety this game thrives on. Its smoother combat is thrilling because of more modern controls, while its spookier sections are scarier because of its more harrowing lighting and nefarious enemies that are both better at hiding and fighting.

This remake isn’t the definitive way to play because it is far too long and sometimes has a bit of a different tone. The 2001 game’s brevity and strangeness give it a style that’s all its own. But Bloober didn’t just try to trace over a brilliant game and instead put its own twist on it, which is more interesting and ended up working out quite well.

1) Yakuza: Like a Dragon

Image Courtesy of Sega

Yakuza: Like a Dragon is one of the standout entries in one of the most popular and prolific modern franchises. This turn-based RPG take is as ridiculous as the action-based installments but channels that same absurdity through a different format. This is made all the better by its endearing cast that developer Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio has realized wonderfully. They’re silly, heartwarming, and easy to work for, which is the sign of fantastic writing. Like a Dragon also investigates heavier topics like homelessness, demonstrating that the game isn’t just about a massive Roomba and helping a naked man who is only wearing soap suds.

