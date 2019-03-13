343 Industries Wants People to Stop Sending Them Pizza After ‘Halo’ PC Announcement

The latest episode of Inside Xbox is a wrap and it was incredible! From the Halo Master Chief Collection (Plus Halo Reach) PC reveal, to that stunning new white controller, there was a lot to be excited for. And pizza, we can’t forget about the pizza debut.

But while the team over at 343 Industries joked that they were celebrating their hard work and the good news with delectable slices of cheesy goodness, that didn’t mean they necessarily wanted hundreds of pies suddenly flooding their office. Apparently that’s exactly what happened though, with fans joining in with their own celebration, causing the studio to quite literally become pizza central.

Join us on this saga:

It has begun. Pizzas are actually showing up at the studio?! 🍕🍕 @Gamecheat13 you’re too kind. #mcc pic.twitter.com/0hZgk80KDa — Brian Jarrard (@ske7ch) March 12, 2019

MOAR. Unknown sender, but thank you. Seriously folks, we love the gesture but raise a slice and let’s celebrate together! (plz don’t send tons of pizzas 😝) pic.twitter.com/SsMtJI0nyo — Brian Jarrard (@ske7ch) March 12, 2019

Annnnd another one. Thank you anonymous pizza donator. I think pineapple and jalapeño is a troll but it’s some on the teams favorite?! Please we don’t need more pizza. We good. pic.twitter.com/KVQKGCzl5F — Brian Jarrard (@ske7ch) March 12, 2019

People keep sending pizza to the team today. This is the pile next to my desk. It’s pretty great. pic.twitter.com/3QPR7KOrCV — Matt (@343Wrensi) March 12, 2019

But at least they had some sweets to counteract the greasy goodness:

There are those who said this day would never come… They’re missing out on 🍕. And 🎂. #HaloMCC pic.twitter.com/rNqr5FBMFq — Kornner Studios #UpgradingMCC (@KornnerStudios) March 12, 2019

In case you missed the big reveal, the entire Halo Master Chief Collection is coming to PC and Steam and will also include Halo Reach for the first time. It’s big news, news that had leaked prior to the reveal, but it’s something that players have been begging for and now we’re finally getting it.

But with all of the reveals and hype with the latest Inside episode, it’s hard not to be excited for what they could possibly have in store for E3!

Thoughts on the Pizzacapades and the big Halo reveal? Sound off in the comment section below, or hit me up over on Twitter @DirtyEffinHippy! And for the record, you can ALWAYS send me pizza.

