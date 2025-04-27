New York Times Strands Answers for April 27th

Are you tired of finding the words for today’s Strands? Well, we at ComicBook have solved it and got everything you need to solve April 27th’s Strands from The New York Times, from the correct answers and Spangram to hints, tips, and tricks to help you out. Released last year, NYT’s Strands brings the best of Wordle and Connections into one game, now with nostalgic word search gameplay. For today’s theme, “Sleep tight”, it’s more straightforward of a topic but the words can be hard to figure out. Luckily, we’ve got what you need to get the theme, Spangram, and words for today’s puzzle.

With The New York Times’ Strands’, players are tasked with finding several words or phrases related to the topic mentioned, all within the given letter grid. To figure out what the theme’s true meaning is, you‘ll need to find the Spangram, which will hint towards the actual definition of the theme. Most likely, it will be a phrase or word, like Thai food or Looney Tunes. Both before and after you find the Spangram, you’ll be able to find words that relate to the overall theme, so, in the case of Looney Tunes, potential words would be characters from the series like Bugs Bunny or Road Runner.

Today’s Strands theme is “Sleep tight”.

In terms of today, April 27th’s puzzle, unlike yesterday, the topic of the puzzle is not too hard to get right off the bat. The theme for today’s Strands is “Sleep tight”. With themes like today’s, it’s good to remember to take each word seriously, especially “Sleep”, and note any intentional spacing or changes. There are six words, including the Spangram in today’s Strands, If you want hints on what the Spangram is, we have provided one below:

Today’s Spangram is something many look forward to every day.

Whenever you are trying to figure out where the Spangram is in Strands, remember that it always spans from one side to the other, hence the name. Check the letters on the grid’s outer rims and note any weird spacing between words, should you get to those first. If you want to know what today’s Spangram in Strands is, it can be found down below:

The Spangram in today’s Strands puzzle is Bedtime.

We all have a nightly routine, and these words play a part in getting ready for bedtime. If you want to know all the correct answers for April 27th’s Strands puzzle, they are as follows:

Mouthguard

Meditation

Bedtime

Earplugs

Mask

Melatonin

Did you get the correct answers? Did you get the theme of today's Strands? Let us know in the comments below!