New York Times Wordle Tips and Answer for April 27th

Sundays are a treasure since it’s that extra off-day before work on Monday. The major conundrum with a day like today is what to do with all this extra time. Playing games is a smart call, but Sinners is also calling your name at your local theater, so this causes quite the challenge. When it comes to challenging, leave it to the folks at The New York Times to test your mind in a series of fun puzzles like Connections and Strands. If you’re like me, the best place to begin your puzzling journey is with Wordle. If you recall, yesterday’s puzzle was a tinsy bit challenging, but for today, April 27th, the NYT Wordle answer is another tough one to solve. We’ve got hints, tips, and today’s solution below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Since 2021, The New York Times has brought the puzzling guessing game to millions in a bite-sized way. Whether you play on your computer or on the NYT app, the thrill of solving the final word is still the same. Wordle is a puzzle game that allows players to solve a five-letter word with up to six chances to guess correctly. Along the way, you will receive feedback with gray, yellow, and green blocks, indicating which and where the letters are in the final solution.

Yesterday, ComicBook got to talk with some of the cast members of Marvel Studios’ upcoming action film Thunderbolts*, which is setting up the much-anticipated Avengers: Doomsday movie next year. While we anxiously await Lewis Pullman’s take on the anti-hero Sentry, the actor noted that he would need to take a few years before taking down Superman, Omni-Man, and Homelander. When it comes to the secrecy of Doomsday, Wyatt Russell let us in on the deadly repercussions of the media training given to him to forgo spoiling. My starting word is “tweak,” since when it comes to public relations work, these actors must maneuver through hoops and hurdles to answer Avengers questions. This guess has one yellow and green block.

With some Tweaks, you can determine the answer to Wordle #1408.

The word “tweak” has one yellow block with W and one green block with E. Having both W and E confirmed to be in the final word cuts a good amount of word searching time, since there aren’t many words with these letters. We can see that E is placed in the third letter spot, which alludes to the potential for a double E in the answer. For today’s Wordle answer, you can find it down below.

Today’s solution for The New York Times Wordle for April 27th is “Weedy.” A rather timely word considering the spring season brings more flowers (and weeds) out of the ground. Enjoy the rest of your Sunday, and we’ll see you tomorrow with another puzzle piece for Wordle #1409. Challenge your expectations, players.