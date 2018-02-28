3D Realms Returns With New “Old-School” Shooter, Ion Maiden, Built On 90’s Tech

So many developers are trying to get into the first-person shooter genre with new-fangled technology – but very few are realizing the pure potential of what the "old-school" can do for you. Fortunately, 3D Realms is very aware.

The company behind the classic Duke Nukem 3D has announced a new shooter that's available now on Steam Early Access, and it'll look familiar to anyone that's played such a game in the 90's. Welcome to Ion Maiden.

The game was developed by a team called Voidpoint, and utilizes 3D Realms' classic game engine technology, so it looks like something retro, even though it's a completely new game. 3D Realms released it on Early Access today, and you can get your hands on it for $19.99 (actually, $17.99 if you hurry – it's on sale).

Ironically enough, Ion Maiden actually ties in with another project that 3D Realms worked on a couple of years ago, as it serves as the prequel to Bombshell. In case you've never heard of this game, it was an action game featuring a strong female character. Unfortunately, its shoddy quality left it at the bottom of the Steam list, and it was pretty much forgotten about shortly following its release.

With that, Voidpoint decided to give the name a completely new spin away from Bombshell, so now Ion Maiden serves as its own entity. Instead of third person, it utilizes a first-person perspective, and the female hero has a number of weapons at her disposal. As you can see from the trailer above, it looks pretty exciting – and moves at a pretty fresh pace, too.

3D Realms is set to talk more about the game in April during a PAX East panel (we should have details soon), but you can check it out here.

The company talked about the game, noting, "3D Realms is proud to bring back the Build engine, which powered Duke Nukem 3D, Blood, and Shadow Warrior, in all of its hand-crafted pixelated glory.



We've spent a lot of time tinkering under the hood to take advantage of new technology and techniques. Bigger levels, hundreds of new colors, and morphing maps that transform mid-level are all just a few of the advancements made to the engine."

All that's missing is an...Iron Maiden soundtrack? "Can I Play With Madness?" would fit right in with this, after all.