Nintendo Insider Confirms 3DS Exclusive Is Coming to Switch

A well-known Nintendo insider has confirmed that a 3DS exclusive is coming to Nintendo Switch, something previous rumors, including from the same source, have claimed. To this end, nothing has changed and this is still the plan. The 3DS game coming in question hails from 2016, a year headlined by games like Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End, Overwatch, Battlefield 1, Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare, Titanfall 2, Stardew Valley, Pokemon Go, DOOM, Dark Souls III, Inside, Firewatch, The Witness, Dishonored 2, Hitman, XCOM 2, Civilization VI, and The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Blood and Wine.

This is no an exhaustive list, but the point is there were some noteworthy and major releases in 2016. None of the games above came to 3DS though. While the Nintendo Switch didn’t release until the following year, not much was coming to the 3DS and Wii U in 2016, certainly in favor of holding games for the Switch. While there weren’t many super noteworthy 3DS and Wii U games in 2016 though, there were some smaller releases fans may remember.

One of the bigger 3DS releases of 2016 was no doubt Kirby: Planet Robobot from HAL Laboratory, a studio best known for its work on the Kirby series, as well as the Mother series and the first two Super Smash Bros. games.

According to Nate the Hate — the industry insider who leaked the Nintendo Switch 2 reveal date before anyone else — a port of the game is still coming to Nintendo Switch, even with the Nintendo Switch 2 imminent. To this end, it will likely be one of the final Nintendo games released in the Switch era and certainly one of the last, if not the last, 3DS game ported to the Nintendo Switch.

At the time of its release in 2016, Kirby: Planet Robobot — and action game meets platformer — garnered an 81 on Metacritic and was generally well-received by consumers. That said, it didn’t light the world on fire commercially, which is typical of Kirby games.

Of course, take everything here with a grain of salt. This 3DS game has long been rumored for the Nintendo Switch, and Nate the Hate is a reliable source, but nothing here is official and it is all subject to change. As for Nintendo, it has not commented on this new rumor. Considering it didn’t comment on the previous rumors about the 3DS game coming to Nintendo Switch, and considering it doesn’t comment on rumors generally speaking, we do not suspect this will change. If it does though, we will update the story accordingly.