Nintendo Switch 2 Breaks Tradition Started With the N64: “This Makes Me Sad”

The Nintendo Switch 2 when it releases is set to break a tradition that started with the N64, and was carried forward by the GameCube, Wii, Wii U, Nintendo Switch, Game Boy, Nintendo DS, and Nintendo 3DS. And this change has Nintendo fans, and particularly Mario fans, in their feelings. More specifically, feeling nostalgic and sad.

Part of the magic of the Nintendo brand is not just nostalgia, but a consistency that keeps the nostalgia going. Many of the series Nintendo fans grew up playing — whether on the NES, SNES, GameCube, or N64 — continue to this day. Not only do they continue, but they remain the flagship IP of the brand. Mario, Legend of Zelda, Fire Emblem, Animal Crossing, and more are the games and series of Nintendo consoles of both old and new. That said, even a brand as consistent and dedicated to nostalgia as Nintendo is victim to passing time.

To this end, back in 2023, it was revealed that long-serving Mario voice actor Charles Martinet — who has also voiced other Mario characters — was stepping away from the role. This means, as fans are realizing, that the Nintendo Switch 2 is set to be the first Nintendo console since the SNES to not feature Charles Martinet as Mario at all.

For those that don’t know: Kevin Afghani has replaced Charles Martinent as Mario and other characters. The change specifically began with the release of Super Mario Bros. Wonder in 2023.

“This makes me sad,” writes one fan of the realization. “Same thing with Veronica being replaced by Sarah as Ash mostly cuz 4Kids was being replaced as well for a different company. Don’t get me wrong I loved Veronica as Ash Ketchum back in the late 90s/early 2000s but Sarah did an amazing job as him too,” writes another fan.

Of course, some fans have pointed out that through Nintendo Switch Online, plus any remasters and remakes, Charles Martinet will feature on the Nintendo Switch 2, but it will not be via any new Mario games.

Of course, given that Mario is not the most vocal or articulate character, many more casual Nintendo fans are probably never going to notice the difference, but for hardcore and nostalgic Nintendo fans, it is truly the start of a new era.

