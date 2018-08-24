500 Million Limited Edition PS4 Pro: Fans React to Extreme Shortage and Scalpers

The blue translucent PlayStation 4 Pro puts a slightly more modern spin on the usual style, with a deep blue instead of the standard neon that the translucent fashion demanded back in the 90s. When Sony first revealed their latest addition to the PlayStation 4 Pro line, players were stoked to have such a visually beautiful yet minimalistic design added on their shelves. Unfortunately, as is usually the case when anything is in limited quantity, the scalpers came out to play and PS4 fans are not happy.

In this instance, scalpers were able to get the upper hand because the sale of the platform went up sooner than was originally teased. Pair that with the extremely limited quantity for a console that garnered so much interest, and the upset is more than a little understandable:

Screw @GameStop. Said the 500 million ps4 pro was going up at midnight Central and it went up early. Sold it ridiculously fast. Also screw all you scalpers. I hope you rot in hell. — Quito Olegario (@Quito) August 24, 2018

I’ve been refreshing @BestBuy website for an hour and a half. And it keeps saying “coming soon” on the 500 million ps4 pro. Just refreshed it 10 seconds ago and now it’s sold out. What the absolute fuck — HORTON HEARD YOU TALKING THAT SHIT (@Will_Is_Harvey) August 24, 2018

How tf target sold out of PS4 pro 500 million and the website had “ coming soon “ 🤦🏾‍♂️🤦🏾‍♂️🤦🏾‍♂️ I’m going to bed now — International Asshole (@triniboyshaq) August 24, 2018

@BestBuy Really shady not allowing customers to purchase the Sony PS4 Pro 500 Million Edition on the site. You could only purchase it in app. That’s messed up. #fail — Gamer Dad (@GamerDadSD) August 24, 2018

So I ordered the 500 million PS4 Pro on Currys and now – 5 HOURS LATER – I’ve received an email saying my order has been cancelled. You’ve got to be kidding me. This happened to anyone else? #500MillionLimitedEdition #PlayStation4 #currys #why #Sony #unfair #moneywasexchanged — Guy Farmer (@FOLLOW_THATGUY) August 14, 2018

Here’s an idea for @Sony & @PlayStation…You should’ve setup a pre-order for the 500 Million LE PS4 and then make exactly that many. Then those who want it, get it. But you decided on 50,000. WHY?! “To celebrate this event we plan to piss off our loyal customers and make 50,000” — Bursting With Geek (@BurstingWthGeek) August 24, 2018

For those who bought 500 million ps4 limited edition to sell on eBay can fuck themselves for doing that — Optic Professor (@HamaniPurex) August 24, 2018

Needless to say, tensions are high. For those that managed to nab one, congratulations! We are seeing a common theme though of retailers cancelling hours later, so please make sure to keep an eye on that email account registered to make sure you were not affected by that.

As mentioned in our earlier post, Reservations for the console on eBay will set you back well over $1000 at the moment, but the price is likely to increase dramatically once all of the consoles have shipped and the copper plate serial numbers are confirmed.

For those that are bummed that their orders were cancelled and don’t want to give into scalpers, there is still the limited edition DualShock 4 controller and matching headset available for individual purchase.