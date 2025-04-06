Marathon Gameplay Reveal Announced by Bungie

After nearly two years, Bungie is finally ready to show off gameplay footage from its upcoming game Marathon. This past week, Bungie began sharing new teasers for Marathon across its official social channels to let fans know that news on the first-person shooter would be coming shortly. These teases culminated in an alternate reality game (ARG) where fans had to piece together clues in order to unlock information about the title. Now, the Marathon community has finally pieced the clues together and, as a result, has discovered when more news on the multiplayer project will be dropping.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Shared alongside a new trailer, Bungie revealed that it will be showing off gameplay footage for Marathon later this week on April 12th. The event is set to be streamed live on Twitch and will begin at 10:00am PT/1:00pm ET. Full details on what will be spotlighted in the event haven’t been provided, but the new trailer in question seems to have given us our first in-game look at Marathon.

You can find this new Marathon teaser for yourself right here:

Play video

As mentioned, news on Marathon has generally been quiet since its announcement in May 2023. In the interim, Bungie has continued to primarily focus on Destiny 2. However, with the release of Destiny 2: The Final Shape this past year, it marked the end of Bungie’s major expansions that it would be pushing out for Destiny 2. As a result, it’s now ready to turn the page to what’s next, which is that of Marathon.

For now, Marathon remains without even a broad release window, although rumors suggest that the game will be out at some point later in 2025. Whenever it does arrive, it will be coming to PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.