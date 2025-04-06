7 Nintendo Games We Still Need to See Announced For Switch 2

At long last, the recent Nintendo Switch 2 Direct revealed a whole host of games headed to the new Nintendo console. There’s plenty to be excited about already with games like Mario Kart World, Kirby Air Riders, Donkey Kong Bananza, and the new multiplayer FromSoftware game, The Duskbloods.

Despite a packed schedule full of games headed to the Nintendo Switch 2, a few notable absences left some gamers feeling a bit disappointed. Right now, these are the games we most want to see on the Nintendo Switch 2 as soon as possible.

A New Animal Crossing Game

Hands down, the lack of a new Animal Crossing game during the Nintendo Switch 2 Direct on was one of the biggest disappointments. Many cozy gamers have been longing for a new game in the series after Animal Crossing: New Horizons. It’s been five years since that game released, and many fans thought a reveal of the next Animal Crossing was a guarantee for the big Switch 2 game reveal.

Thus far, however, it looks like we might not be able to expect a new Animal Crossing game for the Nintendo Switch 2 at launch. That said, June 5th is still a ways away, and it’s likely more games will be announced before the console’s official release. Still, rumors suggest that a new game might not arrive until 2026, so perhaps that reveal for Animal Crossing on Nintendo Switch 2 is still a ways away.

New 3D Mario

Super Mario Odyssey came out in 2017

Along with a new Animal Crossing game, players were probably most unpleasantly surprised not to see a new 3D Mario title in the Switch 2. After all, Super Mario Odyssey arrived shortly after the original Nintendo Switch console, and Mario is basically Nintendo’s mascot. However, no 3D Mario game appeared during the big showcase of upcoming Nintendo flagship titles for the Nintendo Switch 2.

Leakers have previously suggested that we won’t see a new 3D Mario game alongside the new console’s release, and now, it’s looking like they may be right. For many, a new Nintendo console isn’t complete without a proper Mario game in 3D, so we’re keeping our eyes out for more news about what’s next for Mario and friends.

The Next Super Smash Bros.

Rumors about the next entry in the Super Smash Bros. franchise abound, leaving many fans to expect a first look at the Switch 2 Direct. Alas, this iconic Nintendo franchise is another one still missing from the lineup of games launching for the Nintendo Switch 2 so far. It’s been seven years since the release of Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, suggesting that we’re just about due for the next game.

Super Smash Bros. fans might not be totally out of luck, as several rumors have suggested the new game might be slated for 2026. If that’s true, it makes sense that Nintendo might not be quite ready to show those cards yet, focusing instead on games that are arriving around June 5th when players can buy the Nintendo Switch 2. Even so, many gamers (myself included) want to see this one confirmed before they’re all in for the new console.

Pokemon Black & White Remakes

Fans Still want to know about the next pokemon remakes

Are we even drafting a game wishlist for a Nintendo console if we don’t mention Pokemon Black & White remakes at this point? Pokemon fans have long hoped and dreamed of a true return to Unova with full remakes for this generation. It’s next in line for the remakes if Pokemon sticks to its usual pattern with main series games, but so far, we haven’t heard or seen anything about it. With next year being Pokemon’s 30th anniversary, many fans expect the time is about to arrive, with Unova remakes coming alongside Pokemon Gen 10.

Though we did get a fresh look at Pokemon Legends: Z-A during the Nintendo Direct, plus confirmation that some GameCube-era Pokemon games are coming to Nintendo Switch Online, no news for Black & White remakes just yet. Hopefully, these remakes will finally arrive for the Nintendo Switch 2 in the near future and Pokemon will give us a look at the games soon.

The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time Remakes

The Nintendo Switch 2 Direct had plenty of good news for Legend of Zelda fans. We’ve got the new Hyrule Warriors game and confirmation of Legend of Zelda: The Wind Waker being added to the GameCube classics library. However, fans have long been hoping to see Nintendo return to one of the most beloved games, Ocarina of Time, for a remake. Gamers can revisit this game through the N64 library in Nintendo Switch online, but many think it’s past time to see this one get the remake treatment.

Rumors about remakes for this impressively-rated entry in the Legend of Zelda franchise have been circulating for years, most recently from a posting on Newegg that referenced a “Legend of Zelda remaster.” With so much chatter about a possible return to Ocarina of Time for the Switch 2, many fans hope to see this remake become a reality. Alas, no such confirmation arrived during the Nintendo Switch 2 Direct, so we’re still waiting.

Nintendogs Remake

Nintendogs let us take care of virtual pets, and we want that back

Dog lovers and gamers of a certain age have been begging Nintendo for a remake of its Nintendogs games from the Nintendo DS era. In fact, there are a handful of people who ask where the Nintendogs remakes are during any and all Nintendo-related announcements. The Switch 2 is no exception. With all those new bells and whistles, now is the time for Nintendo to reimagine the virtual pet genre for 2025.

As of now, there’s not even a hint or rumor about a new Nintendogs game for Nintendo Switch 2.

New Entry in the Star Fox Series

The last Star Fox game, Star Fox Zero, just missed the Nintendo Switch console with its 2016 release for the Wii U. Since then, gamers have not seen a new entry in the beloved but slightly more niche Nintendo franchise. In fact, you can’t currently play any of the Star Fox games on Nintendo Switch, though there was a crossover with Ubisoft’s Starlink on Nintendo Switch.

Because of this gap in the franchise, many Star Fox fans were hoping to finally hear about a new Star Fox game for the Nintendo Switch 2, or at least a remake or re-release of the existing games. So far, we don’t know anything about Star Fox returning to a modern Nintendo console.

Is your biggest Switch 2 game request on the list, or did we miss it? Let us know what you most hope to see for the new console in the comments below!