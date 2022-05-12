505 Games Announces Gaming Showcase Event

✖

505 Games is joining the ranks of other publishers holding events in the coming months with the company's first ever digital showcase announced this week. It'll take place on May 17th, 505 Games said on Thursday, which puts this gaming event just under a week away and around a month before the pseudo-E3 events kick off in June. The publisher has not yet teased any specific games that may make appearances during the event, but it's advertised that there will be a community Q&A following the showcase where people can ask the developers questions about their projects.

Though we weren't told specifics from the Thursday announcement about what'll be shown during this event, 505 Games did tease the reveals in part by saying it'd have news on titles that were already announced "as well as a surprise or two along the way." The event is scheduled to take place at 6 a.m. PT on May 17th and marks the first time 505 Games has ever done something like this.

Get ready for some exciting announcements from 505 Games, in our first ever digital showcase!



Tune into the 505 Games Spring 2022 Showcase on May 17th at 14:00 BST / 15:00 CET / 06:00 PT



📺 https://t.co/SoHCxnBzGK #505GamesShowcase pic.twitter.com/jS07HnJGBl — 505 Games (@505_Games) May 12, 2022

"After the public screening on May 17th, you will also have the rare opportunity to meet some of the team and talk about some of the games you will be introduced to, during the 505 Games Spring 2022 Showcase," said Antonela Pounder, the director of global community at 505 Games.

For those who want to stay more abreast of the 505 Games plans ahead of this event and before the community Q&A gets underway, you can join the publisher's Discord server. A message within that server says to stay tuned for more info, so there's nothing to do now other than wait for the event itself.

As 505 Games noted in its announcement, it's been around for 15 years, so it's got quite a few games in its portfolio by now. They're responsible for the publishing of games like Control, Journey to the Savage Planet, Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night, and the PC version of Death Stranding among other titles. You can check out a more comprehensive list of the publisher's games here to see if any of your favorites come from them and stand a chance at appearing during the showcase next week.