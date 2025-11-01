$60 Xbox Game on Sale for $3 for Limited Time

An Xbox game that normally costs $60 on the Microsoft Store is available for just $3 thanks to a massive 95% discount. There is no Xbox Series X version of the game in question, only an Xbox One version; however, the Xbox One version is playable on both Xbox Series S and Xbox Series X via backward compatibility. This massively discounted price point is only available until November 4, and it is exclusive to the Microsoft Store.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Between now and November 4, those on both generations of Xbox consoles can claim a 2016 turn-based strategy game from developer Firaxis Games and publisher 2K Games, or, in other words, XCOM 2, for the aforementioned price. In addition to this, its expansion, War of the Chosen, is currently $3.99 on the Microsoft Store after a 90% discount. This deal is also only available until November 4.

XCOM 2 Explained – What You Need To Know

Play video

XCOM 2 is one of the best turn-based strategy games of the previous console generation, as evidenced by its 88 on Metacritic. And this was despite it not quite living up to its 2012 predecessor, XCOM: Enemy Unknown, one of the all-time great strategy games. It remains unclear to this day how many copies were sold, but we know, thanks to Take-Two Interactive earnings calls, that it was a financial success. Despite this and its critical success, it has not received its own follow-up.

In the sequel, 20 years have passed since the events of the first game. In the first game, players can save Earth from the invading alien force. In XCOM 2, though, the canon ending is that Earth was unable to thwart the invasion, and as a result, made unconditional surrender to alien forces. As a result, in XCOM 2, aliens rule over Earth. You lead the resistance to this, built on the ruins of the previous “XCOM” forces.

Meanwhile, XCOM 2: War of the Chosen, while considered an expansion, is more like a complete version of the game because while it adds new enemies, new characters, some new story elements, and more, the overall plot of the game does not change. Upon release, it also earned an 88 on Metacritic.

Play video

At $3, XCOM 2 offers incredible value. Just to mainline the strategy game takes about 30 to 35 hours. Add in side content, and this number climbs to about 50 hours. Completionists, on the other hand, will almost need to double this. More than this, the game is unlikely ever to be cheaper than this because 2K Games does not discount its games beyond 95%, so this is the maximum discount.

All of that said, and as always, feel free to leave a comment letting us know what you think, or join the conversation over on the ComicBook Forum.