Xbox Game Pass Announces 9 New Day One Games

Microsoft has announced not one, not two, but nine day one Xbox Game Pass games; some coming very soon, some coming in 2026, and others without release dates at all. In particular, the new mix of day-one Xbox Game Pass games features horror games, sci-fi games, and platformers. Those who only play AAA games each year, though, may not find any of the nine titles below of interest.

As always with Xbox Game Pass, most of these will be limited to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and Xbox Game Pass PC, where the latter is applicable. Sometimes, Xbox Game Pass Premium gets day-one games, but rarely.

Routine

Routine is a first-person science-fiction horror game set in an abandoned lunar base that you find yourself exploring. A curious exploration mission quickly turns into a fight for survival, though. It is being developed by Lunar Software and published by Raw Fury.

Release Date: December 4

Platforms: PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X

Darkwood II

Darkwood II is a survival-horror game from developer Ice-Pick Lodge and publisher Hooded Horse, and it serves as a sequel to the fan-favorite and critically-acclaimed 2017 Darkwood. And like the first game, Darkwood II is about surviving a brutal landscape, in this case, the scorched desert of a dying sea, brimming with all types of twisted horrors.

Release Date: TBA

Platforms: PC

Aphelion

Aphelion is a sci-fi action-adventure game from Don’t Nod, the studio best known for the Life Is Strange series. In the game, you play as an astronaut named Ariane, who must rescue her wounded partner, Thomas, after he becomes stranded on a frozen alien planet.

Release Date: 2026

Platforms: PC and Xbox Series X

Planet of Lana II: Children of the Leaf

Planet of Lana II: Children of the Leaf is a cinematic adventure puzzle game from developer Wishfully and publisher Thunderful Games, and it serves as a sequel to 2023 indie darling, Planet of Lana. The game picks up where its predecessor ends, with Lana and Mui having just saved their planet from an invading robot army; however, what they find is that their home is more mysterious than they thought.

Release Date: Early 2026

Platforms: PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X

Monsters Are Coming! Rock & Road

Monsters Are Coming! Rock & Road is a roguelite tower defense meets survival game from developer Ludogram and publisher Raw Fury where you have to protect a constantly moving city from unrelenting hordes.

Release Date: November 20, 2025

Platforms: PC

Sledding Game

Sledding Game from The Sledding Corporation is a snow sports multiplayer game about hanging out over proximity chat and ragdoll physics.

Release Date: TBA

Platforms: PC and Xbox Series X

Egging On

From Egobounds, Alibi Games, and IndieArk, Egging On is a platformer where you play as a fragile egg trying to survive a perilous journey to the sky.

Release Date: November 6

Platforms: PC and Xbox Series X

Dome Keeper

Dome Keeper, from developer Bippinbits and publisher Raw Fury, is pitched as a roguelite action miner where you must dig for resources to improve your defenses against relentless waves of alien monsters.

Release Date: December 9

Platforms: Xbox Series X (Already on PC)

Awaysis

Awaysis is an action-adventure game or, more specifically, a dungeon brawler, from developer 17-Bit and publisher Cult Games. In it, a ragtag group of unlikely heroes and pals have to team up together to ascend an ancient floating relic under attack by a great darkness.

Release Date: TBA

Platforms: PC and Xbox Series X

