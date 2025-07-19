7 Days to Die Players Still Divided Over Huge 2.0 Update: “Is There Anything Good?”

The reception to 7 Days to Die’s 2.0 update has been lackluster to say the least. While fans were initially excited about this update, once they got their hands on it, the excitement faded. The reaction to this latest update has fans wondering if there is anything at all to praise, with many pushing for the developers to roll back the 2.0 update.

There are numerous issues that players have with 7 Days to Die 2.0. One of the biggest complaints is the new biomes. While the biomes themselves aren’t hated, it is the surrounding mechanics that fans have taken offense with. Requiring players to craft special items to negate passive damage within these biomes until they complete the required tasks and challenges to earn badges has made the game more tedious, not more challenging or fun.

As the 2.0 update settles and 7 Days to Die players asses its merits, different conclusions have been drawn. Most players see some value in the update in one way or another, though many have come to the consensus that it wasn’t the hyped-up update they wer expecting.

“Honestly, other than the headline items, this update did include a lot of nice things,” one player said in a post talking about the pros and cons.

Fans also despise the new mobs, particularly the ranged Plague Spitter and Frostclaw. Players feel these mobs aren’t fun to fight against and have to be prioritized when encountered, removing strategy from how hordes are approached. Storms have the same reaction, and most players say they simply turn them off altogether.

7 days to die storm’s brewing update.

The new loot progression has also drawn the ire of players. Since the update, players feel forced to target trader quests, restricting their freedom. Despite all the negative talk about the 2.0 update, fans do enjoy the increased performance in 7 Days to Die. Aside from this, however, it seems to be difficult to find anything to praise about the game.

The Fun Pimps seemed to have alienated the fan base with 7 Days to Die’s 2.0 update. Many feel that the game is completely different and simply want it to go back to the way it was.

