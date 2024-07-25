7 Days to Die Launch Plans Confirmed Ahead of 1.0 Release and Price Increase

The Fun Pimps have announced that after twelve years of early access, the highly anticipated version 1.0 of 7 Days to Die will be available on Steam, PS5, Xbox Series X/S and Windows platforms July 25th. The retail price for 7 Days to Day will be $44.99 USD on all store fronts, and owners of the original version published by Telltale Games on Xbox One and PlayStation 4 will be able to take advantage of a discount on the game for thirty days from launch. Details on the launch of 7 Days to Die’s 1.0 version including timing, ratings, and discount information are below:

Launch Times

Los Angeles – July 25th – 10:00



Dallas – July 25th – 12:00



New York – July 25th – 13:00



London – July 25th – 18:00



Berlin – July 25th – 19:00



Shanghai – July 26th – 01:00



Tokyo – July 26th – 02:00



Discounts for Xbox One Owners

For the faithful followers of 7 Days to Die on Xbox One, welcome back! Good news, we were able to work with Microsoft to secure a 25% Discount with proof of Digital Ownership of the Xbox One version of 7 Days to Die. This one time discount will only be available after Microsoft makes the discount live sometime during the business hours of the 25th, so be sure to time your purchase accordingly and check back later in the day if you do not see the discount!

Discounts for PlayStation 4 Owners

If you owned the original digital version of the 7 Days to Die Telltale published game on the PlayStation 4 you will be eligible to receive a 25% discount on your purchase of the new PS5 ‘7 Days to Die – Console Edition’. Discounts for PlayStation 4 legacy digital game owners should be available immediately at Product Launch. Discounts will be available for thirty days.

Ratings

There are a few regions where the products availability is pending rating service approval which will impact the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S availability in these regions:

Japan: We are still going through the process to get the game rated to sell in the Japan region however; This will require some work on our end. Stay tuned.



South Korea: Rating is pending



Delisting

To avoid product confusion the old Telltale edition of 7 Days to Die game has been delisted on the PlayStation and Microsoft stores so there should be no product confusion. If you already owned the product you will still be able to play it.

Bugs and Patching

Our team is dedicated to delivering the best product we can and we always patch often. If you have a bug to report you can go here: Bug Reports Here