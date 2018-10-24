90’s Inspired Shooter ‘Ion Maiden’ Coming To Consoles Next Year

Earlier this year, we talked about a fascinating game called Ion Maiden, a first-person shooter that actually utilizes the same 90's tech that put together classics like Duke Nukem. We liked what we played when the game came around on the Steam Early Access front, but console owners were worried that they were going to miss out. Good news, you won't.

The team at 3D Realms has announced that it has partnered with 1C Entertainment to produce Ion Maiden for console release next year. It'll be coming out across the board, for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch. What's more, along with digital releases, there will also be physical versions available, in case you feel like adding it to your game collection.

As you can see from the trailer above, the game is all about old-school bloodshed and chaos, right along the same lines as Duke Nukem -- but with a heaping amount of chaos.

The game serves as a prequel to the previously released Bombshell, with a female heroine taking on an armada of rogue cyborgs. She'll acquire a number of devastating weapons to wipe them out with, though she'll still need to keep on her toes as the odds increasingly stack against her.

"Presenting games like​ Ion Maiden​ to all of 3D Realms' fans is our number one priority," said Mike Nielsen, CEO of 3D Realms. "Partnering with 1C Entertainment means we can make our dedicated community happier by bringing Shelly to consoles."

"I was always a fan of the old-school classic FPS titles ​Duke Nukem 3D​, ​Blood,​ ​Max Payne​ and Shadow Warrior​, so I am super thrilled to partner with a legendary studio such as 3D Realms," said Nikolay Baryshnikov, CEO of 1C Entertainment. "As a global publisher, our goal is to bring top-quality titles to all the gamers around the world, and our cooperation with 3D Realms is a great addition to our portfolio. For me personally, it's a kid's dream come true."

An exact release date hasn't been given for the game just yet, but early 2019 is looking pretty likely, since it seems to be moving at a rather smooth rate at this point in development. We'll let you know once we get more specifics.

But for now, soak in the trailer above. The 90's are back, baby!