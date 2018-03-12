A Plague Tale: Innocence’s New Screenshots Show a Grim Setting and Rat Hordes

French publisher Focus Home interactive has released a brand new batch of screenshots of its upcoming adventure game, A Plague Tale: Innocence. The new images showcase the game’s grim and degrading world, including the hordes of rats overtaking the Kingdom of 1349’s France.

More specifically the new images feature one of the many sites where the armies of France and England fought until all that was left is unarmed trebuchets surrounded by a sea of dead bodies and feasting rats.

Videos by ComicBook.com

In the midst of this horrific scene, some of the screenshots also feature the game’s two protagonists, orphan siblings Amicia and her younger brother Hugo, making their way through the battlefield, aided with the glow of flame to keep the swarm of rats away. The images featuring the siblings notably have a bit of The Last of Us vibe, which is never a bad thing to have.

As you may remember, A Plague Tale: Innocence was first revealed last E3 in an equally grim and sinister trailer. It’s being developed by Asobo Studio, a French developer with 15 years of experience under its belt, and as many games, including work on the likes of ReCore, The Crew, and most importantly Garfield: A Tail of Two Kitties.

At the moment of writing this, a release date beyond “2019” hasn’t been provided, but we do know when it does arrive it will be on the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. As for a Nintendo Switch version, Asobo has already confirmed the title will be skipping the popular hybrid console, citing the Switch’s lack of power as a development issue.

An official description of A Plague Tale: Innocence, courtesy of Focus Home Interactive:

“Join orphan siblings Amicia and young Hugo as they struggle through the heart of a brutal and ruthless world, in which millions of rats ravage the Kingdom of France – already beset by war and the Black Death. 1349. Rats swarm in uninterrupted waves throughout the territory of France. In the disease-devastated villages, countryside and fields of battle, this uncontrollable and voracious mass advances relentlessly. The creatures devour everything in their path, men and animals alike, to satisfy the endless hunger of their ever-increasing numbers.”