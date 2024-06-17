A Quiet Place: The Road Ahead Revealed

Paramount's A Quiet Place: Day One is set to release in theaters later this month, but it seems fans of the franchise will have even more to celebrate with a new video game also coming in 2024. The game was first announced back in 2021, but the only thing we knew at the time was that it was coming from Saber Interactive, iLLOGIKA, and EP1T0ME. Today, Saber revealed the game's title, platforms, and the first trailer. A Quiet Place: The Road Ahead will be coming to PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S when it releases later this year.

The first trailer for A Quiet Place: The Road Ahead can be found below.

As can be seen from the trailer, The Road Ahead will feature gameplay directly inspired by the movies. What that means is that players will have to make a valiant effort to make as little noise as possible. Around the 1:27 mark, the game's character can be seen stepping on a piece of glass, and the sound immediately leads to a response from one of the franchise's alien enemies. We don't know yet if that leads to an immediate death for the player, or if there's an opportunity to escape a grisly fate.

It remains to be seen whether the game can capture the same tension of the films, but the first trailer is off to a great start. Already, the game is drawing comparisons to Alien: Isolation, and that's pretty high praise. It's not easy to adapt a horror franchise to the world of video games, and there have been a lot of misfires over the years. The biggest key is maintaining the elements that the movies are known for; at first glance, A Quiet Place: The Road Ahead seems to be doing just that.

Unfortunately, a set release date for A Quiet Place: The Road Ahead has not been revealed. However, an October release seems like a pretty good bet, given the fact that a lot of horror games tend to come out around Halloween. Either way, with the game set to drop in 2024, we should get a lot more information in the coming months!

