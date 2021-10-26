A Quiet Place Video Game Announced, First Details Revealed

A new video game set within the universe of A Quiet Place was announced this week. Created by Saber Interactive, iLLOGIKA, and EP1T0ME, the new game is scheduled to be released at some point in 2022. Platforms for the game have not yet been confirmed even on the new website that’s gone live for the video game, but we have learned a bit more about the new game and the people creating it.

There’s hardly any information present on the site itself other than the logo for the game, the list of creators working on it, and a “Coming 2022” timeframe for its release. A brief description of the game found on the site calls it “a terrifying new video game” which suggests it’ll have horror aspects as one might expect since it comes from the A Quiet Place Universe. It also says players will “experience an untold story of survival in the A Quiet Place universe” which suggests that this game will indeed be focused on a new story and not a retelling of A Quiet Place or A Quiet Place 2.

IGN received a statement from Saber Interactive to offer more details about the game and those in charge of making it. Saber Interactive will serve as the publisher for the game while iLLOGIKA will be developing this new title.

“This first official video game set in the terrifying A Quiet Place universe will deliver an original story and gameplay that captures the compelling suspense, emotion and drama for which the series is famous,” the statement said. “The game is in development by iLLOGIKA, the Montreal-based studio with veteran talent from the Rainbow Six and Far Cry franchises, and published by Saber Interactive, the Embracer Group company behind the hit game World War Z and the upcoming Evil Dead: The Game.”

Though Saber Interactive is not the one developing the game, players will likely be familiar with the company’s catalog of games it’s worked on in the past. Those include the two mentioned above as well as work on WWE 2K Battlegrounds, NBA 2K Battlegrounds, Crysis Remastered, and various special and redone versions of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt. Developer iLLOGIKA has worked on games such as Dexter: Hidden Darkness, Deus Ex Go, Hitman Go VR, Subaeria, and Lara Croft Go.

The new A Quiet Place game does not yet have a release date but is expected to be released at some point in 2022. In the meantime, you can check out our review of A Quiet Place Part II.