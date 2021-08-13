Abandoned Developer Blue Box Deletes App Delay Tweets, Claims Patch Is Coming Today

✖

The situation surrounding Abandoned, the mysterious PlayStation 5 horror game from developer Blue Box Game Studios, has continued to get even more bizarre. After delaying the "Realtime Experience" app for PS5 earlier this week from its planned launch on Tuesday, Blue Box hasn't provided a new release date for the application in question. Now, to make this entire saga even more bizarre, the studio today deleted all of its tweets associated with said delay, but in turn, has now promised that the app will be launching in a few hours.

Fans began noticing earlier today that all of the tweets from the Blue Box Game Studios Twitter account had magically disappeared. Specifically, Blue Box had made a number of tweets over the course of this week to explain why the Abandoned PS5 app had been delayed. Without no warning, though, the studio nuked all of these messages from existence on the social media website. In turn, no additional tweets were also provided by Blue Box for the reason for this move.

Not long after this was noticed, some fans took a visit to the Blue Box website to see if anything new had changed in this avenue. As it turns out, there was a pretty notable change. Rather than continuing to say that the Abandoned Realtime Experience app was delayed an indefinite period of time, a new message appeared on the site now claiming that it would be coming soon. "The issue has been resolved. The patch will be live in a few hours," said the update on the website.

Once again, it's hard to know what to make of any of this. Abandoned has seen one of the strangest reveals for any game in recent memory, and even though some fans have enjoyed its tumultuous journey, many others are starting to get greatly annoyed. If Blue Box doesn't actually deliver on its promise to finally release this PS5 app "in a few hours" then this whole story might take another drastic turn with fans.

So what do you continue to think about all of this drama with Abandoned? Let me know either down in the comments or over on Twitter at @MooreMan12.