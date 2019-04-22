‘Abomination: The Heir of Frankenstein’ Board Game Lets You Create Your Own Monster

Plaid Hat Games is entering the world of horror with its latest release, and recently it pulled the cover off of a brand new board game titled Abomination: The Heir of Frankenstein. As you might guess from the name, the new board game is based on Mary Shelley’s classic novel Frankenstein, though it actually takes place twenty years after the events of the book. Players will find themselves in the role of an up and coming scientist who is tasked with a very challenging and one of a kind task by Frankenstein’s creation, and it’s to create a companion by whatever means necessary.

So, who do you go about doing that you ask? Well, 2 to 4 players will make their way across Paris researching assembling materials and research to create a creature. You’ll have to research scientific findings, get funding for research, charge Leyden jars, and gather materials. Thing is, this is a creature you’re trying to make, so you’ll need to get ahold of body parts and organs by bribing, stealing, exhuming, and…well, killing to get enough resources to complete the process.

Videos by ComicBook.com

That takes you to the second phase of the game where you attempt to actually bring your creation to life, but that brings its own challenges. You’ll be working against the clock to assemble the creature as body parts and animal bits you’ve collected will decompose and become unstable, and that’s not mentioning that someone’s on your benefactor’s trail. Captain Robert Walton made a promise to Victor Frankenstein that he would eradicate the monsters that roamed the Earth, including the one you’re working for, and you only have so long before he catches up and puts an end to everything.

You can check out the official description from Plaid Hat Games below.

“It’s been twenty years since Victor Frankenstein died on a ship in the arctic, but his vengeful creature lives on, as does Robert Walton, the sea captain who vowed to kill the fiend before mercy stayed his hand. It’s now 1819, and a sinister darkness descends upon the city of Paris. A mysterious benefactor of gigantic stature has emerged in the scientific community, never showing his face, claiming to possess the late Frankenstein’s research. He sponsors a grand competition, offering an even grander prize: unlocking the mystery of mortality!

Renowned scientists from around the world come to take part: some drawn to solve this eternal riddle, others coerced against their will. But a certain captain comes as well, one deeply suspicious of the secretive patron, hoping to finally fulfill his vow.

Abomination: The Heir of Frankenstein is a competitive game of strategic monster building for 2-4 players, inspired by Mary Shelley’s classic novel of gothic horror. In the game, the creature demands your help to accomplish what his own creator would not: to bring to life an abomination like itself, a companion to end its miserable solitude. Through worker placement and careful management of decomposing resources, you’ll gather materials from the cemeteries and morgues around the city, conduct valuable research at the Academy of Science, hire less-than-reputable associates, and toil away in your lab — all in an effort to assemble a new form of life and infuse it with a “spark of being”. Do well, and the creature may reward you during one of its surprise visits; do poorly, and you may come to regret not putting forth more effort. Narrative elements come into play throughout the game, guided by your decisions, leading to potentially unsavory outcomes.

The game ends when you succeed in bringing your creation to life or when the Captain kills the creature, whichever happens first. Then the player with the most points fulfills Frankenstein’s dark legacy, becoming his heir, for good or ill…”

Abomination: The Heir of Frankenstein retails for $59.95 and hits stores later this year and you can pre-order the game right here.

Will you be picking up the game? Let us know in the comments and make sure to hit me up for all things Tabletop on Twitter @MattMuellerCB!

Note: This is not a sponsored post, but if you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com, yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we break down the trailers for Dark Phoenix and Child’s Play, talk Halo casting, and so much more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!