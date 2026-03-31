Acclaimed PS3, Xbox 360-Era Action Game Getting New Remaster

Darksiders 4 is supposedly coming sometime in the future. It was fully revealed in late summer 2025, although details were quite thin. News about the Darksiders franchise in general has been slim over the last decade, as new entries haven’t come out consistently. The few morsels of Darksiders-related news have mostly come from remasters and ports, a practice THQ Nordic has one again indulged in with its announcement of a new version of Darksiders Warmastered Edition.

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Darksiders Warmastered Edition is launching on May 19th on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S. It will include “enhanced visuals, improved performance, and all previously released content,” which makes it the “definitive experience for modern platforms” according to THQ Nordic.

The listing on the PlayStation Store goes into a bit more detail and states this version will include a brand-new photo mode, native 4K rendering, run at a “smooth and stable” 60 frames per second, and support Activities on PS5, although that feature has been downplayed in recent years. While the Xbox listing is not up yet, the first three listed features will also likely apply to the Xbox versions, too, technical cutbacks to the Xbox Series S version notwithstanding. The PS5 and Xbox Series X|S remaster of Darksiders 2, on the other hand, included ray tracing, better lighting and shadows, haptic feedback for the DualSense on PS5, and faster loading.

THQ didn’t confirm if it was a free upgrade for those who already own the remaster on the previous generation, but Darksiders 2‘s remaster was available for no extra cost for existing owners, so it’s likely the same rule will apply here. The physical version will be $29.99 regardless. It isn’t clear if the digital edition will be $19.99 like the existing remaster.

The Darksiders Warmastered Edition PS5, Xbox Series Port Marks Yet Another Re-Release

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This latest port is yet another re-release in the long list of re-releases in the Darksiders series. The original Darksiders was remastered for PS4, Xbox One, and PC in 2016, Wii U in 2017, Switch in 2019, and now PS5 and Xbox Series X|S in 2026. Its sequel went through a similar journey, as it made its way to PS4, Xbox One, and PC in 2015, Switch in 2019, Google Stadia in 2021, and finally the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S in 2024. Darksiders 3, the newest numbered installment, wasn’t shared around as heavily, only making its way to Switch and Stadia around three years after its initial 2018 launch. The isometric spin-off Darksiders: Genesis was unique in that it launched on the ill-fated Stadia before coming to PS4, Xbox One, and PC a few months later and hasn’t jumped anywhere else since.

This meandering has not been lost on its fans, many of whom are clamoring for the previously announced Darksiders 4. While some are expressing excitement over this remaster, the comment section on the above trailer is full of players asking for a new entry. A similar sentiment can be found across other social media platforms.

Even though there will always be people begging for updates on sequels in almost any franchise, the Darksiders series has been quite susceptible to this type of demand because of the aforementioned ports and explosive ending of the first game where protagonist War can be seen summoning the other three Horsemen. The promise of having all four in a single game has been a tantalizing promise almost two decades in the making. It has been at least confirmed that the next Darksiders will let players control each of the four Horsemen, all of whom will have their own styles and weapons. It is also assumed that Darksiders 4 is the mysterious “long awaited” and “major” title releasing between April 2026 and March 2027 from Embracer Group’s last interim report.

Betting on a new Darksiders port isn’t exactly risky, but evidence had been mounting for this latest one throughout March. Retail listings for this entry went up a few weeks early, spoiling this official announcement.

The non-Warmastered version of Darksiders originally came out in 2010 to widespread acclaim. It was unabashedly inspired by the Legend of Zelda games with its dungeon design, but it had a heavier focus on God of War-style combat and more mature tone. Its sequels followed other franchises, as Darksiders 2 was more of a Diablo and Devil May Cry hybrid, while Darksiders 3 went down the Soulslike path.

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