Ace Attorney Fan Creates Reddit Objection Bot

The trials in Capcom's Ace Attorney series have provided some ridiculous moments over the years, but one fan of the franchise took it a step further, creating a bot that turns arguments on Reddit into videos featuring the cast of Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney! The Objection Bot takes a comment chain on Reddit and assigns the comments to characters from the series when triggered. Created and shared by Micah on YouTube, the bot assigns the role of Phoenix Wright to the most common poster in the thread, the role of Miles Edgeworth to the second most frequent, and everyone else becomes a random character from the series.

A video with an example and explanation can be found embedded below!

The bot uses the tone of each comment to decide when one of the game's trademark "OBJECTION!" quotes should be applied. Michah says in the video that the bot is still a little bit buggy, but the example video is quite funny, and it's not hard to imagine some really great scenarios that could be turned into Ace Attorney arguments. Readers can find the source code right here. Micah has also posted a list of the subreddits that the bot should work with on Reddit, and the list can be found right here.

For those unfamiliar with the series, Capcom's Ace Attorney games debuted with Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney, which was initially released on Game Boy Advance in Japan in 2001. However, the game truly exploded in popularity with a release on Nintendo DS, which was localized in North America in 2005. Despite the courtroom setting, the game and its sequels feature a number of ridiculous scenarios filled with jokes and puns. As a result of this, the game has inspired a number of memes over the years, including the popular "'Almost Christmas' means it wasn't Christmas," which has even been embraced by Capcom!

It will be interesting to see whether or not the Ace Attorney Objection Bot gains major popularity on Reddit! It's just silly enough that it could take off, and its use might even help diffuse some tense situations on the platform. It could even create the next great Phoenix Wright meme, and it's hard to imagine that anyone would object to that.

Are you a fan of Capcom's Ace Attorney franchise? Would you like to see this bot used frequently on Reddit?