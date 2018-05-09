Action Game Maker Will Let You Make the Next Hit Game With No Coding Knowledge

The RPG Maker series has been empowering gamers with no programming knowledge to create their own games and tell their own stories since the early 90s. The series has evolved over the years, and evolved considerably. This morning, Gematsu is reporting that the latest issue of Weekly Famitsu revealed a new title from the creators of RPG Maker MV. Say hello to Action Game Maker MV.

With Action Game Maker MV, you’ll be given the tools you need to create your very own, console quality, 16-bit action games. The Super Nintendo and Sega Genesis aesthetic is all the rage these days, and some of the most successful games around are 16-bit games. If you’ve been kicking around an idea for your own Metroid game, or fast-paced Sonic-like platformer, then this may be just what you’ve been waiting for!

Videos by ComicBook.com

Here’s a quick rundown of early details, again, via Gematsu:

Action Game Maker MV will be released this summer in Japan for 9,800 yen.

You can freely create the style of your game, from side-view to top-down view, as well as easily implement offline multiplayer that supports up to four players.

Programming knowledge is not required for any action, and in addition to standard scrolling action games, you can also create Metroidvania-style games, or Sonic the Hedgehog-style high-speed running action games that accomodate a physics engine.

You can casually implement graphics enarlgment, reduction, and rotation functions, as well as use movies for background scenery. Image and music materials from other Maker series programs can also be used.

Depending on how you present it, you can also make shooting games. The program will also support functionality expansions via plug-ins.

Currently, Action Game Maker MV is Windows-only. Commercial use is also allowed.

Action Game Maker MV will be playable at BitSummit Vol. 6 on May 12.

The most significant point, at least in my mind, is that fact that commercial use is allowed. You can assume that means that you can create an incredible game using the assets and tools provided by Action Game Maker, and then turn around and sell your game for a profit! Obviously we expect Kadokawa to take a cut of any earnings, but if you manage to create the next smash-hit, you could have a new career on your hands! If you have the idea, all you need are the tools.

We’ll keep you guys updated as additional details and gameplay footage emerge.