Activision Blizzard Hints at Its Own Battle Royale Game

Battle Royale games have taken over the world by storm, with Epic Games’ Fortnite gathering millions of players since it debuted the mode, and PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds doing impressively well across PC and Xbox One.

Now it’s just a matter of seeing what AAA companies might do with it. We’ve already heard whispers that Red Dead Redemption 2 could take advantage, and now Activision Blizzard has noted its interest as well.

Resetera recently posted a story revolving around a tweet from Wall Street Journal tech reporter Sarah E. Needleman, suggesting that the mega-publisher could be looking into the possibilities of Battle Royale. Nothing’s confirmed yet, mind you, but it sounds like something could be building up.

The post, which you can see below, talks about the company’s stocks for the most part, and how two new mobile games coming later this year could help increase revenue, along with more spots for teams on the Overwatch League.

But it’s the bottom of the post where things get interesting. “In addition, the investment firm says Activision is keenly aware of how other game publishers have recently benefitted from releasing titles in the popular ‘battle royale’ genre. ‘Management reminded investors that the company is a faster follower,’ noted Oppenheimer.

This could be of great interest to the Blizzard side, which has seen great benefits from multiplayer over the past few years, particularly with games like Heroes of the Storm and Overwatch. A game from them focusing on Battle Royale-style play would be huge – and it didn’t stop our own Liana Ruppert from speculating what would be best for it.

“If I could play StarCraft characters, I’d do it,” she explained. “And OW/Diablo.”

She also noted that sandbox would be a huge win for such a game. “Like Heroes, but Battle Royale.

“I want a mash of fav characters, like Heroes of the Storm. But in Battle Royale, Illidan vs. Demon Hunter, Tracer vs. Sylvannas.”

I suggested Call of Duty myself – it’s eventually going to be tried at least once, I figure – but Blizzard’s games seem to be a better fit.

We’ll see what Activision Blizzard has in mind over the next few months. If we don’t hear anything at E3, we’ll definitely hear about possibilities later this year at BlizzCon.

