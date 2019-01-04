Activision Blizzard Loses Its Second Executive In Two Days

Things are getting restless over at Activision Blizzard, as the company has just lost another top-name employee right after another departed earlier in the week.

Just hours after former CFO Spencer Neumann was “fired” by the company and immediately hired by Netflix, Amrita Ahuja, another executive with the company, is planning to depart as well.

The employee, who has served with Activision Blizzard for over eight years, will soon be reporting to Square. No, not Square Enix, but Square, Inc., a company that specializes in digital store payments.

Square, Inc. confirmed this in a press release this morning, noting that Ahuja will be reporting to the new company later this month, answering to CEO Jack Dorsey.

Ahuja leaves behind a huge level of experience, which also includes experience with Fox Networks Group, the Walt Disney Company and Morgan Stanley.

“In Amrita, we have found an amazing, multidimensional business leader,” said Jack Dorsey, Square CEO. “Amrita brings the ability to consider and balance opportunities across our entire business, and she will help strengthen our discipline as we invest, build, and scale. She is willing to challenge herself and others, has the courage to take principled risks, and is passionate about our customers and our purpose.”

“Amrita has a rare combination of financial acumen, strategic operational experience, and the ability to dive deep into a multifaceted business,” said David Viniar, Square’s Lead Independent Director and former CFO of Goldman Sachs. “She will be a fabulous addition to Square, and I look forward to working with her as she joins our high-caliber executive team.”

“I’m incredibly inspired by Square’s purpose as it has personal resonance for me,” said Amrita. “My parents were the type of entrepreneurial business owners for whom Square was created. I believe Square is building the most innovative commerce ecosystem for sellers and consumers, and I am excited to help the company execute against this massive opportunity.”

Activision Blizzard hasn’t named Ahuja’s replacement yet, but it does leave the company in a precarious position. There has been a lot of talk about Activision’s possible influence over it, leading to such decisions as Heroes of the Storm, one of Blizzard’s most notable titles, losing a huge amount of its workforce and esports division; along with the announcement of Diablo Immortal, which has left the hardcore gaming community less than enthused even though it’s an ideal title for the mobile market.

We’ll let you know if the company makes a statement over the next few days.

(This story has since been revised, since Ahuja was previously named as Neumann’s replacement. We regret the error.)