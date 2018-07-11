Activision Reveals San Diego Comic-Con Plans, Including Spyro, Call of Duty and More

With San Diego Comic-Con set to take place next week, a number of game publishers are lining up huge plans for the event. Amongst them is Activision, who will not only host a couple of panels but will also provide some exclusive goods through third-party partners for fans to collect.

First up, as we previously reported, the company will host a panel for Call of Duty: Black Ops 4, focusing on its Zombies stories. The official panel description is below, with details on what other Call of Duty things are happening:

Panel: Thursday, July 19 at 1:00pm-2:00pm, Room #6BCF

Description: Treyarch’s Jason Blundell (Sr. Executive Producer) and Craig Houston (Lead Writer) celebrate the 10-year anniversary of Call of Duty‘s Zombies and discuss what’s next for the studio’s signature undead in Call of Duty: Black Ops 4. Get ready for never-before-seen footage, exciting special announcements, and Q&A.

Dark Horse Comic Book Cover Art Signing: Thursday, July 19 at 3:00pm-4:00pm, Dark Horse Booth #2615

Attendees receive: Exclusive art print

BAIT Limited Edition Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 Signing: Thursday, July 19 at 5:30pm-7:00pm, BAIT Store at 920 Fifth Ave., San Diego, CA 92101

Attendees can purchase: Apparel from the Call of Duty Zombies capsule collection

Call of Duty Action Figures by McFarlane Toys: July 19-22, Diamond Comic Distributors Booth #2401

Attendees can view: Upcoming Fall lineup of figures on display at the Diamond Comic Distributors booth, including John ‘Soap’ MacTavish, John ‘Soap’ MacTavish (Bloody Variant), Donnie ‘Ruin’ Walsh, Simon ‘Ghost’ Riley, Simon ‘Ghost’ Riley (Winter Variant), and Seraph

On top of that, there will also be a Spyro the Dragon: Reignited Trilogy panel as well, with details below:

Panel: Thursday, July 19 at 2:15pm-3:15pm, Room #6BCF

Description: Spyro: Reigniting a Legend—In 2018, Spyro the dragon is soaring to new heights in the Spyro Reignited Trilogy. This panel will connect Spyro’s creation with his present by giving fans an exclusive look into the creative process behind the original games from the ’90s and the 2018 remastered collection. Panelists include key members of the Insomniac Games and Toys For Bob development teams, Stewart Copeland (composer of the original Spyro soundtrack), Tom Kenny (the voice of Spyro), and Michael John (Producer at Universal Interactive Studios on the original Spyro trilogy). With this panel, some of the most talented names in entertainment will share their unique experiences in creating and remastering one of the most beloved trilogies in platforming history. San Diego Comic-Con exclusive giveaway slated for panel attendees.

Looking for Crash Bandicoot and Destiny-related items? Check out the following info:

Crash Bandicoot – Vinyl & Collectible Figures by NECA / Kidrobot: July 19-22, NECA / Kidrobot Booth #5145

Attendees can purchase: Full lineup of figures on display at the NECA / Kidrobot booth

Destiny – Sweeper Bot by Funko Pop! Games: July 19-22, Funko Pop! Games Booth #5341

Attendees can purchase: SDCC exclusive product on display at the Funko Pop! Games booth

It sounds like Activision is going to be quite busy at the show. Make sure to check out what they have going on!