"Undetectable" Cheat Gets Taken Down by Activision

A cheat application said to be usable in any game was shut down by Activision after advertisements showed what the technology was capable of in games like Call of Duty: Warzone and Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War. The cheat in question was called User Vision Pro and was said to use machine learning to allow players to effortlessly land their shots in any game regardless of if the game was being played on the PC or on a console. The creator of the cheat has since issued a statement about its removal saying they never intended to do anything illegal.

The cheat in question worked by requiring that players use a PC (or a second PC if they were already playing on that platform) and a capture card to make the tech work. By setting the PC and capture card up with whatever platform your game was being played on, the captured gameplay would be sent to the PC with controller commands immediately returned to the device being played. That resulted in quick decisions and quicker kills being made with only minimal effort on the player’s part so long as they can aim towards a target.

Ladies and gentlemen, I present you the next generation of cheating now available on console, and has been for a while but lately its been becoming more popular and more of a trend, consoles are no longer a safe space to play your games legit anymore pic.twitter.com/iEQzPVFf1h — Anti-Cheat Police Department 🕵️ (@AntiCheatPD) July 5, 2021

Videos like the one above shared by the Anti-Cheat Police Department on Twitter showed what this would look like in action. The promotional video naturally used best-case scenarios to advertise the cheat, but it still looked to be a devastating kind of cheat to go up against.

That’s not the case anymore, however, now that Activision’s gone after the cheat. The user who created User Vision Pro issued a statement on the cheat’s main site with that statement now being the only thing that exists there. The user said the statement itself wasn’t required by anyone but confirmed that it was indeed Activision that’d reached out about the cheat.

“However, at the request of Activision Publishing, Inc (‘Activision’), I will no longer be developing or providing access to software that could be used to exploit their games,” the creator who goes by USER101 said. “My intent was never to do anything illegal. At the end of the video that brought so much attention to this project, it stated ‘coming soon.’ The software was never published.”

The user continued to say the cheats had other useful applications outside of games but that those won’t be realized now due to the “potential negative impact” of the cheat’s development.

“This type of technology has other actual assistive benefits, for example, by pointing a webcam at yourself you could control movement without the use of limbs,” USER101 continued. “Unfortunately, because of its potential negative impact I will not be developing it further.”

Activision has long been dealing with cheat issues in Warzone and Black Ops Cold War with anti-cheat updates shared periodically. This sort of cheat takedown is exactly the sort of thing players have been looking to hear more about, so we expect it’ll be referenced to some degree in the next anti-cheat roundup.

[H/T PC Gamer]