Adi Shankar Named As Showrunner Of New Assassin’s Creed Series

You may recall back in March when we reported that Ubisoft was hard at work on an Assassin's Creed TV series, with head of content Aymar Azaizia noting that it was in the works, but no further information was available. Well, tonight, we uncovered some major details who will be running the show.

Adi Shankar, the man who currently has been the showrunner for the forthcoming animated Castlevania series for Netflix (which premieres later this week), has been named showrunner for the Assassin's Creed show. He announced as such on his Facebook page, noting, "I'm happy to let you guys know that I've selected my next project. I played the first edition of Assassin's Creed the year I moved to Los Angeles to pursue my dream. At that moment I knew absolutely no one in the industry and could never have imagined that one day Ubisoft would ask me to take the world of Assassin's Creed and create an original anime story set in it as a series. If anyone tells you not to follow your passion in life they are wrong."

Shankar has been working on a number of awesome projects over the past few years, including the short film Dirty Laundry, featuring Thomas Jane once again playing the role of Frank Castle, aka The Punisher; as well as the unofficial (but still entertaining) mature-oriented Power/Rangers film spin-off, which got a lot of attention from its fanbase.

Of course, Shankar's latest work has been with Castlevania, which we talked to him about a little while back. A lot of buzz is going into this project, including work by the animation team at Frederator Studios (Adventure Time) and writer Warren Ellis. That series is set to premiere on July 7th, just ripe for streaming.

Shankar hasn't revealed just what he has in mind for the Assassin's Creed series just yet, as he's just announced his involvement, but if it's on the same level as his previous work, we're certainly in for something special.

Ubisoft has tried to bring Assassin's Creed to another medium before, releasing a film based on the series during the last holiday season under 20th Century Fox, starring the likes of Michael Fassbender and Jeremy Irons. Although it never really reached "blockbuster" status, it still managed to attain $240 million worldwide, which isn't too shabby.

When more details about the series become available – maybe even in just a few weeks at San Diego Comic-Con – we'll let you know what's up. In the meantime, it's great to see Shankar involved with yet another video game franchise that he'll be able to produce into gold. We can't wait to see how the final show shapes up!

Meanwhile, you can check out Shankar's other works, including Dirty Laundry and Power/Rangers, below!