Adventure Time: Pirates of the Enchiridion Takes Inspiration From Zelda: Wind Waker

Details on Adventure Time: Pirates of the Enchiridion are largely still relatively scarce, however, we do have a brand-new piece of insight about the game’s inspirations that further reveals what the final product could look like and play like whenever it releases.

Well Played recently conducted an interview with some of of the game’s development leads from Climax Studios, which included associate producer Orcun Adsoy, audio lead Chris Jolley, and lead designer Ian Hudson.

At one point during the interview, the topic of the game’s vibe, and how it is reminiscent of The Legend of Zelda: The Wind Waker, comes up, to which Adsoy acknowledges that some of the inspiration for the game does actually come from the 2002 Gamecube classic.

“Wind Waker was definitely a solid frame of reference when we were looking at how the boat would function and feel on the open sea,” said Adsoy.

Adsoy quickly then cuts himself off, noting that he wishes he could talk more about the game, however, its publisher Outright Games is apparently gearing up to show of more of the title and its world soon, and thus it’s better if he bites his tongue.

The associate producer also confirms that Cartoon Network has been intimately involved with the project, as you would expect, in order to ensure the game stays true to the essence of the show.

“We have very regular meetings with Cartoon Network to make sure the game looks, feels, sounds and tastes just like the original universe,” said Adsot. “It’s been a smooth relationship as both sides are passionate about making sure the game does AT justice.”

Adventure Time: Pirates of the Enchiridion is poised to release sometime later this year for PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch.

You can read more on the game below, courtesy of an official overview from Outright Games itself:

In this brand-new, hilarious Adventure Time story, gamers play as Finn, Jake, Marceline, and BMO to explore fan-favorite kingdoms, and meet the well-loved characters from Cartoon Network’s popular TV animation series.

The game starts with a flooded Land of Ooo, in which familiar kingdoms are cut off from each other by rising waters. In their newly constructed boat (hold that thought*) Finn and Jake set sail to investigate what the junk went down.

During their adventures Finn and Jake will recruit friends to join their crew, jump into swashbuckling fights, interrogate characters for clues, and traverse the new and dangerous sea to locations across Ooo.

