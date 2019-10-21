New The Adventure Zone Season Officially Revealed

Following an incredibly popular two seasons — Balance and Amnesty, respectively — in addition to several one-off games and experimental, shorter arcs, the actual-play podcast The Adventure Zone is set to return for a third season soon. Prior to actually coming back, however, the podcast has seen fit to announce the upcoming season with a special animated trailer that reveals the name, the DM, the system being used, and more. Welcome to The Adventure Zone: Graduation, everyone.

So, what’s different this time around? Well, the McElroys — brothers Justin, Travis, and Griffin as well as their father, Clint — are set to return to Dungeons & Dragons, the tabletop role-playing system used for the game that started it all, Balance, after using Monster of the Week for Amnesty, the second season. Also changing this season is something that’s entirely new for a full-season arc: Travis will be stepping up as Dungeon Master for this new game, called Graduation, with Griffin, the previous DM for Balance and Amnesty, ostensibly being a PC.

#TheZoneCast Graduation! Coming 10/31/2019

“I had a concept for a story that I was really excited about! The more I worked on it, the more excited I became,” Travis told BuzzFeed as part of the new season’s announcement. “Between teachers, students and people from the nearby town, I’ve already created about 50 NPCs!”

“Monster of the Week was THE PERFECT option for Amnesty, a modern-day monster hunt. But for Graduation, we’re returning to a more traditional fantasy setting — and for me, there’s no better system for fantasy than D&D!” he continued. “Plus, I miss playing D&D! It gives so many great prompts for storytelling.”

What do you think about what we know about The Adventure Zone's third season so far? Are you excited to see what Travis gets up to as a DM for the first time in a major arc?

The Adventure Zone Season Three is set to begin on October 31st. As previously mentioned, this season is called Graduation and will feature Travis McElroy as Dungeon Master as opposed to longtime Dungeon Master Griffin McElroy. You can check out all of our previous coverage of The Adventure Zone right here.